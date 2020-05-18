Should Strictly Come Dancing be cancelled in 2020 if it can’t go ahead as normal?

Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing rumours are flying all over the place with the latest claiming that Blackpool Week will be pulled in order to keep the hit BBC show within social distancing guidelines.

But in order to keep the contestants, dancers and production crew safe, it seems quite a lot of Strictly Come Dancing might need to be adapted, particularly in terms of audiences and how close everyone can get.

Naturally, that sounds to be an impossible task considering the very nature of the show is all about close contact, extreme hair, and a very lively audience.

We all know Strictly is the highlight of the year, but will it remain so if it’s changed beyond recognition?

Well, have your say below. Should Strictly Come Dancing go ahead with the reported changes, or would you rather see it dropped from the schedule this year if it can’t air as normal?

And in the meantime, take a look at who is rumoured to take part in Strictly 2020 if it does go ahead.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to air later this year on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

