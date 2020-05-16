Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent judges left stunned by blind teenage singer

The 14-year-old Londoner gave a powerful performance that got the audience on their feet

Britain's Got Talent, ITV

The final act on Saturday night’s Britain’s Got Talent was a tear-jerker, after the watching audience and judges gave a standing ovation to a talented, blind teenage singer.

The judges were impressed by 14-year-old Sirine Jahangir’s positive attitude when she explained, “I guess it’s pretty obvious that I can’t see – there was a time that I could, and now I can’t, but I guess music is my vision. It’s just what I live by and music is my thing.”

Ant McPartlin guided Sirine onto the stage, where she sang and played the piano to ‘Salvation’ by Gabrielle Aplin – while her mother, father and younger brother all watched on proudly while wiping away tears.

Following the performance, judge David Walliams said, “What you couldn’t see was the whole of the London Palladium on their feet applauding you.”

Alesha Dixon said, “My heart has just melted… You sang beautifully.”

Amanda Holden revealed that she found “the entire audition process so poignant,” telling Sirine: “You exude lightness.”

“I think I should be the first person who says yes,” Simon Cowell told her, before the other three judges all added their ‘yeses’.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm next Saturday

Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent judging panel includes David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
