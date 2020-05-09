Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon presses Golden Buzzer after comedian leaves audience in stitches

Dad-of-two Nabil Abdulrashid wowed the judges with his hilarious stand-up set

Britain's Got Talent 2020 Nabil

Alesha Dixon chose her Golden Buzzer act on tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent after pressing the button for 34-year-old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

The father-of-two, from Croydon in South London, had the audience cackling with his stand-up set, during which he joked about life as a Muslim man.

“I have to announce that I am Muslim because people never seem to realise I am until it’s too late,” he said.

“People tell me I don’t look like a Nabil Abdulrashid, they tell me I look more like a Tyrone,” he joked.

Credit: ITV
Nabil during his set (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “They say well at least tell me what the name means, I said the name Nabil Abdulrashid basically means that my phone calls are monitored.”

The comedian brought his kids along to the audition, telling the judges that he wanted to pursue his dream of being a comic and spend more time with his family.

After the audience began chanting, “push the gold”, Alesha pressed the golden buzzer, leaving Nabil in joyous shock.

“That was so good on so many levels,” she told him. “I didn’t do that, you did that. Trust me – you’re edgy, you’re charismatic and I just loved it, it was fantastic.”

David Walliams added: “The writing was perfect, the delivery was perfect, and I want to say thank you for coming on this show.”

Alesha finished by telling Nabil that he was “a breath of fresh air”.

Nabil is the fourth Golden Buzzer to be revealed in the 2020 series of BGT, after 12-year-old singer Faith Ifil was chosen by Simon Cowell.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent judging panel includes David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
