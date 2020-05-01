Children’s eco choir moves Amanda Holden to tears in BGT first look clip

Accessibility Links

"You can't leave the world in fire and drought," sing the kids' collective.

Credit: ITV

Amanda Holden struggles to hold back tears after a children’s choir perform an environmental plea on tomorrow night’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent.

A teaser clip for the upcoming episode (2nd May) shows SOS From the Kids take to the stage with an original song, asking grown-ups to “take note” of the climate emergency.

“We’re finding our voice, calling you out, you can’t leave the world in fire and drought,” sing the children, aged between 4 and 16.

Half way through the performance, more children take to the stage, armed with environmental signs which read, “Bees need help!” and “Once we start to act, hope is everywhere”.

“Please change the story, this beautiful earth cannot be lost. Stop hurting our planet like you don’t care, there’s only one world for us to share,” the children continue.

The eco song clearly moves the captivated audience, with one woman wiping away a tear.

The clip also cuts to an emotional Amanda as the children sing, “we must care about the animals, care about the trees.”

“We’ll need help from you, you get help from me,” two little girls sing as Alesha Dixon pouts, seemingly overwhelmed by their cuteness.

Last week, 12-year-old Faith Ifil wowed the judges with her rendition of Proud Mary, leading Simon to hit the Golden Buzzer.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tomorrow on ITV at 8pm – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

