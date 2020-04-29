BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer cancelled after two series

BBC One has cancelled The Greatest Dancer after just two series.

Presented by singer Alesha Dixon and Diversity’s Jordan Banjo, the competition saw undiscovered dance acts compete for the £50,000 jackpot and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The final 12 acts were mentored by judges Cheryl Cole, Strictly’s Oti Mabuse, Glee actor Matthew Morrison and YouTuber Todrick Hall.

A BBC Spokesperson said: “Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One.”

The finale of series two aired on 7th March, with just 4.1 million viewers tuning in to watch Oti’s latin and ballroom act Michael and Jowita be crowned the show’s winners.

The Greatest Dancer is the latest BBC dance venture to land on the scrapheap, after So You Think You Can Dance, presented by Cat Deeley, was also axed after two series in 2011.

