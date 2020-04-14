Ex-Strictly star AJ Pritchard reflects on decision to leave the show

AJ Pritchard has spoken out about his decision to leave the BBC’s hit competition series Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer made the shock announcement that he was quitting the show last month, ending a four-year run that saw numerous impressive performances.

Pritchard appeared on Channel 4’s The Steph Show with his brother, where he reflected on his decision to leave the Strictly ballroom behind.

“I’m very excited to take on board all the adventures and the variety shows through opportunities that are there now,” he said. “It feels good, I feel positive about it. I think for me it’s always about leaving the opportunity on a high.

“Some people have said ‘oh you’re taking a risk’ but for me it’s never a risk, it’s always about being positive, being young and throwing caution to the wind sometimes.”

One of the new ventures that could be on the horizon for Pritchard is a stint on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Pritchard added: “I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do. The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!”

At the time of his departure, Pritchard’s team shared an emotional statement with his fans.

Explaining why, he was leaving, the statement said: “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

“AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity. AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. “He is excited for you to all join him on the next chapter of his journey.”

