Coming back to screens at exactly when the country needs a boost, Britain’s Got Talent is returning to airwaves over the Easter break.

A year after war veteran singer Colin Thackery conquered the contest – winning a performance at the Royal Variety show – the ITV entertainment extravaganza is kicking off its audition stage.

And, once again, all performances will be looked over by judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams.

However, despite the panel and golden buzzer returning to the box, this year you might be left with one big question about how the show is made: when exactly were the auditions filmed?

Here’s your answer (and why the coronavirus crisis doesn’t seem to have impacted the show)…

When was Britain’s Got Talent filmed?

The Britain’s Got Talent 2020 audition stages were filmed in January and February this year.

This was a couple of months before the series started – and before the UK was put under national lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was also filmed before the government introduced social distancing guidelines. RadioTimes.com even visited the auditions – make sure to check out what happens behind-the-scenes of Britain’s Got Talent.

Will episodes of Britain’s Got Talent be postponed?

The live shows of Britain’s Got Talent have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the live shows normally follow straight on from the auditions, ITV have said the competition’s climax will air later in the year, although it’s currently unclear when.

An ITV spokesperson said, “The Britain’s Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks.

“We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

“However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

“The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year.”

Fellow ITV competition The Voice has also been forced to split its series, also postponing its live shows.

Britain’s Got Talent starts 11th April at 8pm, only on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.