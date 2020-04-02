Britain’s Got Talent first look video has just landed

Accessibility Links

The new trailer teases some of the eccentric — and death-defying — performance acts

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)

A brand new 60-second trailer for Britain’s Got Talent teases the talent show’s upcoming series — all filmed before the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s lockdown.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden all return as judges, as a new crop of contestants vie to impress.

Hosts Ant and Dec, who oversee the auditions process and often wait in the wings with contestants’ families, also feature in the latest trailer.

grass

The minute-long video is set to an upbeat version of When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You), and features teasers of the nation’s various eccentric acts, including a Satanic-looking comedian, death-defying magicians, contortionists, leaping dachshunds, a Star Wars-themed dancing troupe, two dancers dressed as a garden hedge — and a puppet of Simon Cowell.

cowell

At different points during the trailer, the judges go through a variety of emotions, including delight, bewilderment, horror — and nausea.

“Think I’m gonna throw up my lasagne,” judge David Walliams says.

You can watch the full trailer below here.

ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent returns for a 14th series on 11th April. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent judging panel includes David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
