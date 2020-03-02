Who is Romania’s Eurovision 2020 entry Roxen who will sing Alcohol You?

Roxen’s nomination to compete at Eurovision 2020 was announced back in February, but the race was on to decide which song she will sing on the stage.

She had to perform not two, not three, but five songs for Romania’s national selection show, Selecția Națională 2020, with the song, Alcohol You becoming the chosen one.

Although she is new to Eurovision, her country has already been a stalwart of the contest, but is yet to win. So will Roxen be able to sing her way to top spot this year?

Here’s all you need to know about her…

Who is representing Romania at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 20

Instagram: @isroxen

Facebook: @roxen.oficial

Roxen – full name Larisa Roxana Giurgiu is Romania’s promising entry to Eurovision 2020.

She has been singing since the age of 7, but has only been on the professional music scene since 2019, when she was featured on Romanian producer Sickotoy’s “You Don’t Love Me”.

The song reached number 3 in Romania and was playlisted by radio stations in several countries including France, USA, Russia and Spain.

Her debut single, Ce-ți cântă dragostea, released in November of the same year peaked at number 5 in Romania.

What is Romania’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Roxen will represent Romania with Alcohol You, a song chosen from five potential tracks, which she will perform at Rotterdam.

The song was composed by Ionut Armas and Breyan Isaac, the former also writing the lyrics alongside Viky Red.

Alcohol You promises to be a fiery one – the lyrics scorn a former lover and Roxen battles a wave of emotions, suppressed only when she consumes alcohol.

Where did Romania come in last year’s Eurovision?

The country’s hopes will be riding on Roxen this year, as Romania actually failed to qualify last year, coming only in 13th place in the semi-final with 71 points.

Romania has already passed its silver anniversary at Eurovision, having joined the Contest in 1994. They’ve finished in the top five on three occasions, with their best placing at third in 2005 and 2010.

In 2017, the country landed in the top 10 with Yodel by Ilinca ft. Alex Florea.

Will Roxen reach a record for Romania and win first place?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

