As we get ever close to this year's Strictly Come Dancing 2026, it has been reported that the BBC has found its new hosts - with Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe set to front the hit series.

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The Sun had previously reported that Emma Willis has been signed up for the new line-up, with others still in the running to be her co-host. Now, the publication has reported that Josh Widdicombe is set to become the second half of a new presenting duo.

A source told the publication: "Josh has been offered the job alongside Emma, and it’s his for the taking. He entered the running a little later than the others, but he nailed the chemistry tests. Josh is so good at live TV thanks to co-hosting The Last Leg on Channel 4 and he’s also quick-witted, kooky, awkward and funny.

"He can bring the comedy they need like Claudia Winkleman did in the 'Claudatorium' while Emma is seen as the sensible one, like Tess Daly. The BBC have told Josh he’s the man they want for the job."

Josh Widdicombe. Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

Widdicombe previously appeared in the show's 2024 Christmas special, dancing a Charleston with professional Karen Hauer to Let It Snow by the cast of Glee.

The Sun also reported that professional dancer and long-time fan favourite on the series, Johannes Radebe, will become a 'roving reporter' behind the scenes.

A source told the publication: "The BBC have made their offers and their dream line-up is Emma and Josh, with Johannes working alongside them. They think Josh and Emma will have a dynamic similar to Tess and Claudia. Then you’ll have Johannes bringing a whole new element."

When approached for comment by Radio Times, a BBC spokesperson said: "Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course."

Radio Times has also approached reps for Josh Widdicombe for comment.

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Earlier this month, the BBC confirmed the professional dancers who will be returning to the line-up for this year.

This includes Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Aljaž Škorjanec, Jowita Przystał, Johannes Radebe, Nancy Xu Kai Widdrington, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola, Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 begins on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

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