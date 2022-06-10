Why is Stacey Dooley missing from This is My House?

The guessing game took us all by surprise when it emerged as one of the most entertaining shows of 2021, with four contestants trying to convince a panel of celebrities that the house featured in the episode is actually their's.

BBC One's This Is My House is back with a new celebrity panel, new contestants and no host – with Stacey Dooley absent from the show after hosting season 1.

However, the show has seen a few changes since season 1 first aired – with Judi Love being joined by Richard Madeley on the judging panel and a rotation of new celebrity guests, while the episode lengths have also been shortened.

But why is Stacey Dooley no longer presenting the show? Here's everything you need to know.

Where is Stacey Dooley on This is My House?

This Is My House celebrity panellists Harry Hill, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Madeley. BBC

Stacey Dooley presented the first season of This is My House – however the show has undergone a revamp ahead of its second season.

The BBC announced in November last year that the show would be returning without Stacey Dooley and when asked why she would no longer be appearing in This is My House, a spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com that the show's "format has evolved for season 2".

The new episodes will just be 30 minutes in length (half the duration of the season 1 episodes), with the panel of celebrities being shown a series of VTs in which the four contestants try to convince them that the house in question is actually their's.

Creator and executive producer Richard Bacon said back in November 2021 when season 2 was first announced: "I loved seeing the way the audience responded to the show. Especially on social media as it was happening. It’s given me the confidence to lean right into the absurd humour this time. Also, I’m proud of the fact it did so well with young audiences."

BBC One tested out the new format with This Is My House's Red Nose Day special, which saw Deborah Meaden, Rob Rinder, Ricky Hatton and Claire Richards attempt to convince celebrity panellists Claudia Winkleman, Harry Hill, Chris Eubank and Nina Wadia that the house they were touring belonged to them.

Meanwhile, Stacey Dooley is presenting BBC Three's upcoming cooking show Hungry for It and DNA Family Secrets.

This is My House season 2 airs on Fridays at 8:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.