Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness release date – Trailer, cast for animated Netflix series

The Resident Evil franchise is always finding new ways to keep us entertained.

The latest incarnation is anime action series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The story is based on a hacking incident at the White House – Leon S. Kennedy is ordered to look into it, but finds himself caught up in a mysterious attack involving zombies. Along the way, Leon meets Claire Redfield, who is on a mission of her own.

The new Netflix show is just around the corner. While you wait, here’s our handy guide with all you need to know about the series.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness release date

It’s nearly here – Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is scheduled for release on Netflix on Thursday 8th July 2021.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness trailer

A teaser for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness dropped last September, with the official trailer arriving more recently in May. Here, Leon is seen trying to navigate his way through the catastrophe, while the clip ends with a rather menacing threat, “I will show you fear!” from a monstrous villain. The full trailer can be seen here:

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness cast

Leon and Claire are played by returning actors Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello, who also voiced the characters in Resident Evil 2.

A variety of accomplished voice actors join them in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, including Ray Chase, who provides the voice for Jason, and previously featured in the Pokémon TV series.

Completing the cast are Doug Stone (Ryan), Jona Xiao (Shen May) and Billy Kametz (Patrick), as well as Brad Venable (Wilson) and Joe J. Thomas (Graham).

How is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness linked to the games?

As well as featuring the same two leading actors from the Resident Evil 2 remake, the series does cross-over with the Resident Evil games.

The Infinite Darkness timeline occurs much later than that of Resident Evil 2, with the series taking place in 2006. It’s set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5.

So while the show may not cover continuity with all previous events, fans can still tune in knowing it exists within the same universe. However, the accompanying characters mentioned above are not connected to the games, so there will be a few unrecognisable names in Infinite Darkness.

How is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness linked to the movies?

The Resident Evil movies are known for being of a considerably different style to the games franchise they are based upon. The protagonist for the first six movies was Alice, who was created especially for the films.

The 7th instalment, Welcome to Racoon City, does include Infinite Darkness protagonists Leon and Claire in a 1998 origin story. The movie isn’t due for release until November 2021, but may well provide links to the Infinite Darkness series.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness streams on Netflix from Thursday 8th July. Take a look at our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

