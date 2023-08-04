Zombieverse cast: Netflix show line-up
Meet the celebrity contestants trying to outrun a 'zombie apocalypse' in this bizarre new Netflix reality show.
Reckon you'd have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? In Netflix's new Korean unscripted series Zombieverse, a group of celebrities set out to answer that precise question.
The unwitting contestants think they're about to take part in a reality dating show filmed in Seoul, but things soon take a turn for the disturbing when it appears that the city has been overrun by zombies.
Over the course of three days, the 10 competitors will have to take part in challenges and quests in order to get out of the city and away from the walking dead - or risk becoming zombies themselves.
Before this high-concept reality show lands on the streaming service on 8th August, here's everything you need to know about the cast.
Zombieverse cast: Netflix show line-up
Lee Si-young
Age: 41
Job: Actress
Instagram: @leesiyoung
Actress Lee Si-young is an actress (and former amateur boxer, which might hold her in good stead on the show) who’s best known for her role in Netflix’s apocalyptic drama Sweet Home, playing a former firefighter with impressive martial arts skills.
Ro Hong-chul
Age: 44
Job: Presenter
Instagram: @rohongchul
This South Korean entertainer hosts variety show Talents for Sale, a hugely popular programme based on a shopping channel format, in which its stars team up with guests to raise money for charities by advertising products based on the guests’ talents. He’s also appeared in hit Korean shows like Infinite Challenge and I Live Alone - and had a cameo in the video for Psy’s Gangnam Style.
Park Na-rae
Age: 37
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @narae.park1025
Comedy star Park Na-rae has previously released her on Netflix stand-up special, Glamour Warning, becoming the first ever Korean female comedian to do so. She’s also a DJ and loves bartending, always including a bar, Narae Bar, in her homes.
More like this
Lim Cheol
Age: 31
Job: Rapper
Instagram: @dindinem
Best known by his rap name DinDin, Lim Cheol found fame as a contestant on Show Me The Money 2 back in 2013 and has since found fame as a rapper, producer and TV star.
Fukutomi Tsuki
Age: 20
Job: Singer
Singer Tsuki got her start as a member of girl ground MAGICOUR before joining K-pop band Billlie, who were put together by the Korean entertainment group Mystic Story.
Yoo Hee-kwan
Age: 37
Job: Baseball player
Instagram: @yooheekwan
A baseball player known for his unconventional slow but controlled pitching style, Yoo Hee-kwan has played for the Doosan Bears, part of the KBO League, since 2009 (with just a brief break while he completed military service).
Yiombi Jonathan
Age: 23
Job: YouTuber
YouTube star andTV personality Yiombi Jonathan moved from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Korea along with his family back in 2008, and featured on the documentary Screening Humanity as a youngster in 2013. From then on, he’s appeared on countless TV shows (including King of Mask Singer, the format on which The Masked Singer is based).
Yiombi Patricia
Age: 21
Job: YouTuber
The younger sister of Jonathan, Patricia is also a TV star in her own right. Zombieverse marks her latest foray into reality television.
Hong Seong Woo / Kwachu Hyung
Age: 49
Job: Urologist and YouTuber
Hong Seong Woo has had a somewhat unlikely journey to fame. A trained urology specialist, he became a hit on YouTube, where he posts under the alias Dr Jomulju thanks to his blunt, funny approach to sex education.
Kim Jin-young
Age: 28
Job: YouTuber
Former Korean Navy Seal Kim Jin-young, also known as DEX, has appeared in reality shows like Game of Blood and Toy Soldiers. He also took part in the second season of Single’s Inferno, a Netflix dating show which sees a group of singletons looking for love on a deserted island.
Zombieverse starts on Netflix on 8th August. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.