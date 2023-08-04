Over the course of three days, the 10 competitors will have to take part in challenges and quests in order to get out of the city and away from the walking dead - or risk becoming zombies themselves.

Before this high-concept reality show lands on the streaming service on 8th August, here's everything you need to know about the cast.

Zombieverse cast: Netflix show line-up

Lee Si-young

Age: 41

Job: Actress

Instagram: @leesiyoung

Actress Lee Si-young is an actress (and former amateur boxer, which might hold her in good stead on the show) who’s best known for her role in Netflix’s apocalyptic drama Sweet Home, playing a former firefighter with impressive martial arts skills.

Ro Hong-chul

Ro Hong-chul Netflix

Age: 44

Job: Presenter

Instagram: @rohongchul

This South Korean entertainer hosts variety show Talents for Sale, a hugely popular programme based on a shopping channel format, in which its stars team up with guests to raise money for charities by advertising products based on the guests’ talents. He’s also appeared in hit Korean shows like Infinite Challenge and I Live Alone - and had a cameo in the video for Psy’s Gangnam Style.

Park Na-rae

Park Na-rae Netflix

Age: 37

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @narae.park1025

Comedy star Park Na-rae has previously released her on Netflix stand-up special, Glamour Warning, becoming the first ever Korean female comedian to do so. She’s also a DJ and loves bartending, always including a bar, Narae Bar, in her homes.

Lim Cheol

DinDin in Zombieverse Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Rapper

Instagram: @dindinem

Best known by his rap name DinDin, Lim Cheol found fame as a contestant on Show Me The Money 2 back in 2013 and has since found fame as a rapper, producer and TV star.

Fukutomi Tsuki

Tsuki Netflix

Age: 20

Job: Singer

Singer Tsuki got her start as a member of girl ground MAGICOUR before joining K-pop band Billlie, who were put together by the Korean entertainment group Mystic Story.

Yoo Hee-kwan

Yoo Hee-kwan Netflix

Age: 37

Job: Baseball player

Instagram: @yooheekwan

A baseball player known for his unconventional slow but controlled pitching style, Yoo Hee-kwan has played for the Doosan Bears, part of the KBO League, since 2009 (with just a brief break while he completed military service).

Yiombi Jonathan

Yiombi Jonathan Netflix

Age: 23

Job: YouTuber

YouTube star andTV personality Yiombi Jonathan moved from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Korea along with his family back in 2008, and featured on the documentary Screening Humanity as a youngster in 2013. From then on, he’s appeared on countless TV shows (including King of Mask Singer, the format on which The Masked Singer is based).

Yiombi Patricia

Yiombi Patricia Netflix

Age: 21

Job: YouTuber

The younger sister of Jonathan, Patricia is also a TV star in her own right. Zombieverse marks her latest foray into reality television.

Hong Seong Woo / Kwachu Hyung

Age: 49

Job: Urologist and YouTuber

Hong Seong Woo has had a somewhat unlikely journey to fame. A trained urology specialist, he became a hit on YouTube, where he posts under the alias Dr Jomulju thanks to his blunt, funny approach to sex education.

Kim Jin-young

DEX Netflix

Age: 28

Job: YouTuber

Former Korean Navy Seal Kim Jin-young, also known as DEX, has appeared in reality shows like Game of Blood and Toy Soldiers. He also took part in the second season of Single’s Inferno, a Netflix dating show which sees a group of singletons looking for love on a deserted island.

