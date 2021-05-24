Exclusive – Made in Chelsea star Gareth Locke-Locke opens up about his mother’s illness in emotional episode preview

We’re used to Made in Chelsea delivering plenty of big-budget drama, with the reality’s 21st series new lockdown format managing to capture some of the explosiveness of its earlier seasons.

Advertisement

But the cast has also been more vulnerable than ever before, including Gareth Locke-Locke opening up about his mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s.

In a clip from this week’s episode exclusive to RadioTimes.com, the commercial director, who is married to MIC original cast member Ollie Locke-Locke, opens up to co-star Liv Bentley about the challenges of dealing with his mother’s illness, and how she won’t be able to give them parenting tips when they have their child.

You can watch it below.

In the emotional conversation, Gareth reveals his mother has been ill for 11 years and currently resides in a home.

“She’s gone,” he explains, breaking down. “It’s so tough, obviously lockdown is just hell and she’s obviously in the home,” he said, echoing the heartbreak of many who weren’t able to visit their loved ones in care during lockdown.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

He added he would visit her as soon as he could. “The thing is, I’m so upset because I had such a great mum,” he said. “Even if you just have them for a moment, you just have to think nothing lasts forever and I was lucky to have that.”

Later in what will undoubtedly be an emotional episode Gareth throws a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s society (at the retreat) to raise money.

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea continues Mondays at 9pm on E4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.