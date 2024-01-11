Casa Amor then took place and Toby returned to the main villa with new girl Mary Bedford, before ditching her altogether, but not for single Abi, but rather his old lover Chloe (and breathe)!

This time round, Toby is hoping to do things a little differently and feels his time out of the villa has allowed him to somewhat "mature".

Toby Aromolaran.

So much so, Toby, who is now 24-years-old is would be open to dating an older woman on the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the semi-professional footballer said: "I'm 24 now, so I feel like in a weird way, I'm more drawn to an older woman.

"My ex is older than me and I feel like everyone that I've really dealt with is more on the older side than me than younger. If they're the right person, then they're the right person, which is exciting because you don't know so it's nice."

Toby won't know who'll be joining him in the villa until the season begins on Monday 15th January, with the launch episode airing across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a broadcast takeover.

He might be a little surprised to see former flame Kaz, 29, who is part of this year's line-up, alongside Liberty Poole, 24, Hannah Elizabeth, 33, Georgia Steel, 25, Georgia Harrison, 29, and Demi Jones, 25.

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

