Having appeared on the show twice, Luis has now said he wouldn't be against his children appearing on the show in the future.

Asked how he'd feel about his daughter six-year-old daughter Vienna - who he shares with his ex Cally Jane - signing up for the show when she's old enough, he said: "I feel like I couldn't really say no, could I? So I've done it twice now, so of course. It's like a way of dating at the minute."

Luis continued: "Obviously, people are on dating apps and whatever. 'Get on Love Island, Vienna. Like, do what you want to do.' And I'll fully support that. I'm the most supportive dad as well, so if she wanted to do something – she wants to start playing basketball, tennis, whatever she wants to do.

"If she wanted to go on Love Island, it's a totally different story, but at the same time I'm supportive of that."

Luis will make his all-stars debut on Monday 15th January alongside the likes of Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi, Toby Aromolaran and more.

The 29-year-old – who is also dad to Romeo, two, with his ex Chloe Elizabeth – is hoping to find the love of his life again, and possibly expand his family: "I could potentially expand my family. I'll end up having a football team at this rate! There's potentials there.

"Again, I'd have to be with the girl for a number of years and then obviously we'll see how it all progresses, but it won't be my first thought at all because I have to two children now, but there's potential there."

Love Island: All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

