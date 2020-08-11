Christine briefly mentions in the episode how Karamo is a friend and client of hers, with the two reality stars bonding over their mutual "over-the-top weddings", however Christine has revealed that it was the Queer Eye star who asked to pop up in the show.

"When he reached out to me I couldn't believe it!" she said in April. "He wrote a really sweet post on Instagram.

"He didn't know me, he just watched the show and I watched Queer Eye and he was my No. 1. It's so crazy," she told Cosmopolitan UK.

The duo quickly became close friends, with Karamo enlisting Christine's realtor skills to find him and his fiancé Ian Jordan a new home.

"I had lunch with him the other day, and he said he would love to be part of the show, and go through that process with me," she added.

However, she also revealed on BBC Sound's The Reality Tea podcast that she can't remember much of Karamo's cameo, saying: "I was on so many antibiotics when we were filming. I really don't remember."

Selling Sunset's third season debuted on Netflix on Friday, with the Oppenheim Group realtors returning for another round of house-related drama.

The series features footage from Christine's wedding to retired software engineer Christian Richard, who first appeared on the show in season two.

