I’m A Celebrity could return to the jungle next year

ITV favourite I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is heading back to Wales this year but the broadcaster hasn’t ruled out a return to the Australian jungle in 2022, RadioTimes.com understands.

The hit reality show filmed its first UK-based series in 2020 as the pandemic’s travel restrictions made its usual location halfway around the world a logistical impossibility.

Earlier this week, it was announced that I’m A Celebrity would be setting up camp in Wales again this year but that is not necessarily an indication of a permanent move.

A source tells RadioTimes.com ITV is making the decision on location year-by-year, based on the development of the health crisis, adding that it’s too early to say where the 2022 series could be held.

Our source noted that I’m A Celebrity has performed well in both Wales and Down Under, drawing in the second-highest viewership in the history of the show for last year’s Gwrych Castle-set series.

So, while there isn’t necessarily an urgent need to bring the camp back to the jungle, I’m A Celeb could return to Australia in 2022 and ITV continues to assess the options.

A poll carried out by RadioTimes.com last year found that two-thirds of I’m A Celebrity viewers preferred the castle format but, by the time the 2022 series rolls around, some fans might be feeling nostalgic for the original camp.

Contestants will once again be housed at the historic Gwrych Castle, where they will be faced with terrifying bushtucker trials and challenging living conditions.

There’s no word yet on who will be taking part in the series this year, but rumours about the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up are already gaining traction among fans.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV later this year.