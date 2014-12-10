Following speculation Heather Mills, who has several gold paralympic gold medals to her name, has also been confirmed, along with Jodie Kidd (who replaces an injured Sally Bercow) and the previously confirmed former rugby professional Mike Tindall.

JLS bandmate JB Gill is also strapping on his skis as is Steve-O of Jackass fame. Ex-professional cricketer Phil Tufnell and singer Stacey Solomon are also hitting the slopes along with socialite Lady Victoria Hervey, heptathlete Louise Hazel, Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson and paralympian Jon-Allan Butterworth.

It’s not a show for the faint-hearted, with so many injuries during last year’s first series the eventual winner, singer Joe McElderry, was pulled up from his skiing holiday nearby to take part.

The celebrities even have to battle against each other just to take part, with a timed skeleton run kicking things off. Those with the slowest times will have to battle it out in the first live ski jump and those who jump the shortest length (if at all) will become the show’s substitutes.

Davina McCall returns as host, with Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards on hand for training.

