Drag Race UK’s Victoria Scone speaks out on importance of being first cisgender woman on show

It’s going to be a week of glamour and sashaying as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for its third series, and we have a whole host of new queens ready to show how fierce they can be as they attempt to win this latest run.

One of those Drag Race UK 2021 contestants is Victoria Scone who is the first ever cisgender person to appear on the show – something that Victoria herself thinks is long overdue. She is aware of the importance her status as a Queen will have for others who identify the same way that she does.

Victoria has been chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press about joining the show and using it as a platform to inspire other cisgender people who have not seen themselves represented on the RuPaul stage before.

“I entered Drag Race because I thought, ‘How can I, cis-gendered woman, carry on complaining that there isn’t anything going on show?’,” Scone explains, remembering signing up to Drag Race UK. “How can I possibly say that if I wasn’t applying myself? So I thought I’d apply for season three, did not think I would get on, but here we are. So careful what you wish for, and obviously I want to be a very successful drag queen.”

Scone hopes that appearing on the show will allow others to follow in her footsteps, saying: “I hope this will open the door for general drag, not just Drag Race. Drag all over the UK, all over the world. I hope people are gonna be more inclined to book the more diverse drag.

We’ll see how Scone fairs on the show when it starts later this week – will she also be the first-ever cis-gendered winner? We think she has a good shot at it!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three starts on Thursday 23rd September. Seasons 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.