RuPaul delivers a major twist in Drag Race UK semi-final
The remaining four queens were faced a surprising twist ahead of next week's Drag Race UK final. **WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THIS WEEK'S DRAG RACE UK**
Published:
Fans were left gagged by tonight’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK semi-final when RuPaul decided to send all four queens through to the final episode.
Welsh queen Tayce and Dundee’s Ellie Diamond landed in the bottom two this week, however, in a shocking twist, RuPaul chose to save them both.
The ninth instalment of season two saw the remaining contestants pay homage to iconic British soaps in new drama drama BeastEnders, for which they received an acting masterclass from Sonia Fowler herself – Natalie Cassidy.
Lawrence Chaney received praise from judge Graham Norton, who said his performance was “brilliant” and “over the top”, while Michelle Visage said Bimini Bon Boulash “went all the way” for her BeastEnders role, adding: “You took direction well. I thought the physical comedy that you did at the end was not easy. You were really good at it.”
Visage went on to give Tayce credit for going out of her “comfort zone”, before telling Ellie Diamond that she was “probably the best actress” in the challenge.
While Bimini Bon Boulash secured her fourth RuPeter Badge after the Panto Dames runway, Tayce and Ellie Diamond found themselves lip-syncing for their lives to Steps hit Last Thing On My Mind.
Ru initially told Tayce to “Shantay You Stay”, but surprised the whole room by choosing to save Ellie Diamond as well.
All four queens will be competing in next week’s final in a bid to win the coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.