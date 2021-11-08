Drag Race Debrief: Scarlett Harlett on her behind-the-scenes disasters and a deleted scene with Matt Lucas

The third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued on Thursday with the queens taking on a runway challenge – the first in the show’s history to task Drag Race season 3 UK contestants with creating three looks in just three hours.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we had to wave goodbye to yet another queen this week ahead of the season’s semi-final, with East London star Scarlett Harlett becoming the latest contestant to sashay away from the competition.

Following her Drag Race UK exit, RadioTimes.com sat down with the 26-year-old for the Drag Race Debrief as Scarlett spilled all the tea from her time on the show, revealing the behind-the-scenes disaster she had with the sewing challenge – which she went on to win.

“I had meticulously written out, step by step, how I was going to sew a dress I had in mind out of whatever materials I had in mind when the sewing challenge came.

“I turned up on set on the day of the sewing challenge and I left all of my stuff in the hotel room so I had to do it blind, all I had was the patterns,” she said. “The step-by-step thing which I needed to get through was in my hotel room and I couldn’t go back and get it.

“I was doing it blind so the fact that I managed to get through it, I was kissing the ground that I was walking on that I got through it and won!”

She added that her favourite guest judge on the series was Matt Lucas, who she quotes Little Britain to in a deleted scene from the episode.

“It wasn’t included but when I first said hello to him on the main stage, he was like, ‘Hi Scarlett!’ and I went, ‘Call me Bubbles darling – everybody does.’ I just had to, it was Matt Lucas!”

Scarlett became the seventh queen to leave the competition in yesterday’s episode, after losing a lip-sync for your life to Vanity Milan.

After racing against the clock to create three looks for the Miss F.U.G.L.Y (Friend, U Gotta Love Yourself) Beauty Pageant, Scarlett found herself in the bottom with Vanity Milan before the pair performed to Miss Teeq’s Scandalous.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

While the judges loved Scarlett’s first swimwear look, they felt she’d played it safe for the following categories, with guest panellist Alesha Dixon saying about her third outfit: “This look wasn’t fashion for me. F.U.G.L.Y yes, fashion no. But overall I still really enjoyed everything that you did tonight.”

Leaving the workroom, Scarlett said: “I was up against Vanity, who is an amazing lip-syncer. There was no way I was gonna come out of that alive.

Advertisement

“I am so proud to be a part of Drag Race! This is a life-long dream fulfilled. Can’t wait to tell me mum. Mum, I made it to the top five! I’m gonna be taking that Macaulay Culkin scream all the way to the bank girls!”