Davide and Ekin-Su will win Love Island, say 76 per cent of fans

After eight weeks of drama, the winners of Love Island will finally be revealed tonight, with four couples still fighting it out to be crowned champions.

And according to RadioTimes.com readers, Davide and Ekin-Su are the clear favourites to take home the top prize, with a whopping 76.6 per cent of respondents voting for the pair in a recent poll.

Their closest contenders were Dami and Indiyah, who scored 12.7 per cent of the vote, while Gemma and Luca came in third place with 6 per cent.

And lagging behind in fourth place were Tasha and Andrew, with just 4.7 per cent of voters choosing them as their preferred winners.

Davide and Ekin-Su have been popular with viewers throughout the season, and are also currently firm favourites with the bookmakers to come out on top in the final.

Viewers can tune in to the final tonight at 9pm, with host Laura Whitmore set to announce the winners during the live show. Will someone upset the odds, or do Davide and Ekin-Su have it in the bag?

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with the final on Monday 1st August. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

