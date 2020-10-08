Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins rumoured line-up: All the celebs tipped for the show
From broadcasters to reality stars – here are all the celebs rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021.
Series two of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins may have only crowned Rudamental’s Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman as its champions in May, but according to the press, a variety of famous faces are already signing up for series three.
While there’s been no official word from Channel 4 as to when the next series will air, several celebrities are rumoured to have signed up to face the gruelling conditions and tough instructors on the show, from presenter Ulrika Jonsson to Olympian James Cracknell.
Here’s everything you need to know about the VIPs tipped to take on the physical and mental challenge that is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
Ulrika Jonsson
TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has “signed up” for the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, according to The Sun.
“Ulrika is a huge signing for SAS and she’s ready to show the world just how tough she is,” an insider reportedly said. “Her four kids encouraged her to give the show a whirl. In their eyes it’s really cool. It is the toughest show on TV but everyone who signs up ends up taking so much away with them.”
“It’s really fulfilling so when Ulrika was asked she jumped at the chance. She is physically fit but has suffered back pain in the past because of a degenerative disc condition. The show might not be easy for her but she’s going to roll up her sleeves and really give it her all.”
The 53-year-old broadcaster is best known for presenting the weather on TV-am, hosting Gladiators and being a team captain on Shooting Stars. In recent years, she’s appeared on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity MasterChef and First Dates Hotel.
Vicky Pattison
Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison is also rumoured to have signed up for Celebrity SAS’s upcoming series.
An insider reportedly told The Sun that the TV personality is “so excited” to compete in the show.
“She is nervous as she knows that it won’t be easy, but she is more than up for the challenge,” they said. “Vicky already showed her determination and strength on I’m A Celeb and will no doubt impress fans again on what is easily the toughest show on telly.”
The 32-year-old starred in MTV’s Geordie Shore from 2011 until 2014, and went on to appear on Ex on the Beach, Judge Geordie, Loose Women before winning I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2015.
Jake Quickenden
X Factor singer Jake Quickenden has had a go at I’m A Celeb, Dancing on Ice and now he’s ready to feel the wrath of Ant Middleton on Celebrity SAS, The Sun has reported.
The 32-year-old TV personality made it to The X Factor live shows in 2014 and has since taken part in a variety of entertainment series, including Ninja Warrior UK and Dish Up” An Easier Way to Cook. In 2019, he was confirmed as a semi-regular cast member in Hollyoaks.
James Cracknell
Olympic rower James Cracknell is rumoured to be taking on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors, The Sun has reported.
An insider reportedly told the publication: “James and Jake are super-fit and should do well given their past pursuits in challenging TV shows. Bosses are keen to have people who won’t collapse at the first hurdle.”
The 48-year-old gold medallist competed in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing and has presented sport on ITV and Channel 4 since retiring from competitive rowing.
Wes Nelson
Love Island star Wes Nelson has reportedly signed up for Celebrity SAS, according to The Sun.
The 22-year-old made it to the final of the ITV reality series with Megan Barton Hanson and since appeared on Dancing on Ice, The X Factor: Celebrity and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, before forging a career as recording artist.
Kieron Dyer
Former professional footballer Kieron Dyer will reportedly be joining his I’m A Celeb cast mate Vicky Pattison on Celebrity SAS in the upcoming series, according to The Sun.
An insider reportedly told The Sun: “It’s a huge challenge for the pair of them,” referring to Dyer and Love Island’s Wes Nelson.
“They may have the muscles but do they have the stamina? They’re both seriously fit and eager to do well,” they added.
Dyer played for Newcastle United, West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough and England before retiring in 2013. He came fourth on I’m a Celebrity in 2015.