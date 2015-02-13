Grylls has a number of scary challenges set up for contestants Dame Kelly Holmes, Mike Tindall MBE; actors/cousins Emilia Fox (Silent Witness) and Laurence Fox (Lewis); Max George (singer), Tom Rosenthal (comedian), and Vogue Williams (model).

"I had eight rookies, who'd never done anything like this before, running around with machetes and going in rivers with crocodiles and snakes," said Grylls. "They were tired and they would make mistakes. I was nervous to start."

During their adventure in the wilds of Costa Rica, the celebrities have to jump out of a helicopter into an algae-infested pool, sleep in the wild and drink their own urine – a whole pint of it.

"What these guys went through in the end was incredible, it shows some genuine steel," said Grylls, "I'm so proud of how they did."

Watch Bear Grylls: Mission Survive at 9pm, Friday 20th February, on ITV

