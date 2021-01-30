Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer?

Season two of The Masked Singer continues this weekend, and there’s going to be not one, but two eliminations on Saturday night (January 30th).

Alan Carr will also be joining as a special guest on the judging panel alongside regular judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Now we’re in Week 6 of the competition, we’ve witnessed the unmasking of five celebrities – with Cold Feet’s John Thomson being revealed as Bush Baby last weekend.

Still at large however is Harlequin – a regal-looking character with a stunning voice – but who is she?

Many viewers are convinced Harlequin is actually singer Gabrielle, Naga Munchetty or even Tracy Chapman, but all will be revealed in due time.

Actor Thomson revealed to RadioTimes.com the celebrity he thinks is behind mask.

“I think maybe Harlequin is Des’ree,” he said, referring to the pop star best known for hits Feel So High and You Gotta Be.

Interesting…

While we wait, here’s everything you need to know about one of the The Masked Singer contestants, Harlequin – from the clues and hints provided by the show to the panellists’ guesses.

Who is Harlequin? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Harlequin who hopes her singing will impress as much as her outfit.

Songs:

Week Two – Diamonds by Rihanna

Week Four – Smile by Nat King Cole

Clues:

Harlequin revealed in their first episode that they’re “a bit of a clown, and although I’m no fool, you can definitely say that I’m a bit of Jack”.

They said the thought of “walking on stage is quite terrifying”.

Karaoke is “a whole new experience” for Harlequin.

She’s seen reading a newspaper.

Harlequin added that they “once played a male lead in a musical”.

The panel’s guesses were “absolute comedy” according to Harlequin.

“You’ve got to be quick to catch this Harlequin.”

Harlequin is “fascinated by stories and loves to read” – “She especially liked to be scared and enjoyed tales of horror and gore.”

She “also liked to tell stories of her own”, with her words spreading around the world. “Her stories became legend, and even joined another famous story.”

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“My bodyguard received a lot of attention.”

“I get up before the sun for work.”

“I once turned down a prince.”

Guesses:

Sheila Ferguson

Naga Munchetty

Sarah Ferguson

Emeli Sandé

Alexandra Burke

Macy Gray

Des’ree

Gabrielle

Beverley Knight

Scarlett Moffat

Tracy Chapman

Kym Marsh

Charlotte Hawkins

The Masked Singer UK theories

Is Harlequin Gabrielle?

British musician Gabrielle was a popular suggestion from the public on Saturday, with many viewers tweeting they were sure Harlequin was the Dreams singer.

Best known for hits such as Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach, Gabrielle last released an album in 2018.

Is Harlequin Des’ree?

Bush Baby’s John Thomson told RadioTimes.com that he thinks Harlequin could be singer, Des’ree, known for hits Feel So High and You Gotta Be. The pop star also appeared on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Rome + Juliet with Kissing You.

The judges have also guessed Des’ree for Harlequin.

Is Harlequin Beverley Knight?

Davina McCall suggested musical theatre actress Beverley Knight, thinking it might be someone who hadn’t sung on stage for a while.

Knight is best known for singing hit such as Greatest Day, Get Up and Come as You Are as well as for touring with Take That, starring in music series Just the Two of Us and performing in The Bodyguard on the West End.

Is Harlequin Scarlett Moffat?

Mo Gilligan thought Harlequin could be Scarlett Moffat, suggesting that the royal costume hints at the famous face being an I’m A Celeb winner.

The TV personality rose to fame after appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox before winning the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She has since appeared on Virtually Famous, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, The Chase Celebrity Special and Celebrity Catchphrase.

Is Harlequin Tracy Chapman?

Rita Ora guessed US singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman was behind Harlequin after noting the hidden celebrity’s voice sounded familiar to her.

Chapman is best known for her hits Fast Car, Give Me One Reason, Baby Can I Hold You and Telling Stories. The multi-platinum artist has won four Grammy Awards throughout her career and last released an album in 2008.

Is Harlequin Kym Marsh

Since Harlequin made her Masked Singer debut a few weeks ago, many viewers have been guessing it is Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh behind the mask.

While now known as a soap actress, Marsh did previously have a music career, having risen to fame as a member of Hear’Say.

She has recently denied her involvement in The Masked Singer, writing in her OK! Magazine column: “People keep asking me, but I’m not Harlequin on The Masked Singer!”

“I haven’t watched the show. I don’t really have time to watch telly and when I do watch it, it tends to be on catch-up. I keep saying it’s not me and everyone says, ‘That’s what someone who is on the show would say.’ But it really isn’t!”

Is Harlequin Charlotte Hawkins?

Many viewers were convinced that Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins is the celebrity behind Harlequin, pointing to the clues hinting that the regal-looking character is a journalist.

Addressing the rumours on GMB, Hawkins said: “I love watching The Masked Singer with my five year old daughter Ella Rose. And she is convinced I am underneath that mask.

“She is convinced I am the Harlequin. Somebody who gets up before the sun for work, somebody who likes telling stories which spread around the world. She looked at me and said, ‘Mummy, is it you?'”

Is Harlequin Naga Munchetty?

Charlotte Hawkins isn’t the only broadcaster in the mix when it comes to Harlequin’s identity – BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty has been a popular guess among viewers after panel member Davina McCall predicted it might be her.

Addressing the rumours, Munchetty said on her BBC Radio 5 Live show: “All I would say is I think Harlequin has a fantastic voice and gave a fantastic performance,” before telling her listeners: “But anyway, what do you think?”

“What it got us talking about… and no we will not be saying whether or not I am Harlequin, that’s for the programme to continue and to keep you guessing.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.