Who is Badger on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has provided much-need fun and excitement on Saturday nights, and fans can expect yet more frivolity and laughter this weekend as Alan Carr is joining the judging panel (Saturday, 30th January).

Advertisement

Each week since the series kicked off on Boxing Day, viewers have been tuning in to guess who is behind the mask, chanting “Take it off” at their TV screens, and sharing their guesses on social media.

Seven The Masked Singer contestants now remain in the competition, after Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mel B, Martine McCutcheon, Glenn Hoddle and John Thomson were all unmasked, and one of those is Badger.

The leather-wearing creature has got fans well and truly confused, with multiple names being touted about from American singer Ne-Yo, right down to British gardener Alan Titchmarsh.

Cold Feet’s Thomson told RadioTimes.com who he thinks the Badger could be, revealing: “Badger – they’re saying Ne-Yo. His performance physically on Saturday was one of the best.”

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shepherd has also been grilled over rumours he could be the show’s Badger.

So who could be behind the mask? And will they manage to make it to the end before being unmasked? Here’s everything you need to know about Badger as The Masked Singer continues.

Songs:

Week One – Feeling Good by Michael Bublé

Week Three – I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing by Aerosmith

Clues:

Used to being anonymous.

Not easily recognised on the street.

Possible motorbike enthusiast.

Badger says: “I see things like a virtual world!”

Badger said the judges will have to get up early to see who he is.

He was “shy” when younger and kept his talent hidden.

Once he showed what he can do, his talent “blossomed”.

An Australian cork hat was seen in his workshop.

“Two lies and one truth” clues

“I’m good at dodging furniture.”

“When working, I’m often found in green.”

“Strictly speaking, dancing is something I’m known for.”

Guesses:

Will Young

Brian Cox

Alan Titchmarsh

David Myers

Jay Kay

Idris Elba

Andy Serkis

Ne-Yo

Ben Shepherd

Carl Fogarty

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Badger Ben Shepherd?

ITV

The GMB presenter was recently questioned on whether he could be the show’s Badger.

During a conversation with Mark Wright on Heart Radio, Shepherd said: “Are you phoning me about what I think you’re phoning me about? There’s all sorts of conspiracy theories, people trying to work it out – could I be the Badger?”

Mark then said: “If you are the Badger, would you tell us live on the radio tonight?” To which, Ben said: “Of course. I couldn’t lie to you, Wrighty, how could I lie to a fellow Essex boy?”

“I don’t think you would tell me, you’re a true professional,” replied Mark. “So the only thing I can do is ask you a few questions and let the audience decide for themselves.”

Following his radio appearance, Ben took to Twitter to tease fans, writing: “First @reallorraine now @MarkWright_ and @thisisheart Gonna be honest this looks pretty damning… but is it???!?! @MaskedSingerUK.”

Is Badger Ne-Yo?

Getty Images

Perhaps one of the more unusual guesses is that Badger could be US singer/songwriter Ne-Yo. Fans seem to think a lot of clues point towards the singer, known for hits including Miss Independent and Sexy Love.

In the VT, Badger said: “I see things in a virtual world” and one fan has picked up that the main character in the film The Matrix is called Neo. We can’t deny, the clues do add up!

Is Badger David Myers?

One of the guesses was one half of The Hairy Bikers and former Strictly contestant David Myers. Being on Strictly means he has no aversion to reality TV and we can see him being a good fit for a crazy show like The Masked Singer – he’s a definite possibility.

Is Badger Carl Fogarty?

According to bookmakers Coral, after David Myers is former motorcycle racer and I’m a Celeb star Carl Fogarty, due to the motorbike clue. He is one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time, after all.

Is Badger Jay Kay?

Getty Images

The lead singer of Jamiroquai, who’s biggest hit was Virtual Insanity, puts Jay on the list of possible Badger suspects. He strikes us as the sort who would find this amusing enough to give a go and we know that the man could sing. This could be a good guess here.

Is Badger Idris Elba?

Getty Images

Idris is a Hollywood Star known from roles like Luther, Stringer Bell in The Wire and too many big movies to name. But he is also heavily into his music and while he is a long-shot, we would not rule him out of surprising us all by donning a mask for this series.

Is Badger Andy Serkis?

Andy Serkis is a busy man and has appeared in all sorts of things – including as Gollum in Lord of the Rings and Ceaser in Planet of the Apes. We suspect he may not be taking to the stage as he has his hands full helming the Venom sequel, but he could still surprise us.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.