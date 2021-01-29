Exclusive – Curtis Pritchard explains why Celebs Go Dating was a “more realistic” dating experience than Love Island

Celebs Go Dating star Curtis Pritchard has opened up about his time in the show’s mansion, revealing that it was a “more realistic” dating experience than his 2019 stint on Love Island.

The new series of Celebs Go Dating kicked off this week with a whole new format which saw the famous singletons spend four weeks in a luxurious retreat whilst looking for love.

When asked whether staying in the mansion felt like being back in the Love Island villa, Pritchard told RadioTimes.com that, while the experiences were similar, there were mainly contrasts.

“There are similarities, like I can’t say there aren’t – we’re all in the same place. There’s big differences though.

“The fact that celebs have their own room and the singles have their own room – that was a really nice part of it. Because let’s be honest, when you’re dating someone in real life, you don’t often spend 24 hours with them do you?

“So that made it more realistic in terms of actual dating, that we had our own separate times that we didn’t sometimes see each other. Where in Love Island, you’re just in each other’s faces non-stop.”

He added that having dating agents Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson on standby was also a big difference.

“The fact that Anna and Paul are there – on Love Island, you don’t have professional gurus where you can just absorb all of their information and just learn every single day about yourself, about dating, about grounding yourself to become more self-confident, and about backing yourself in your decisions.

“All of these things are learned whilst being in that mansion.”

Pritchard is joined in the Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion line-up by Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street’s Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann, DJ Tom Zanetti and socialite Wayne Lineker.

Zeroual recently revealed that Pritchard gave him Love Island-inspired advice whilst in the Celebs Go Dating mansion.

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion airs weekdays at 9pm on E4. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.