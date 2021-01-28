Who is Tia Kofi? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK “queen of Clapham”

The fabulous queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have already started their engines and are serving us fierce looks every Thursday night.

One of the queens hoping they have what it takes to impress is the brilliantly named Tia Kofi and she is certainly not lacking in confidence and says that she has many skills needed to emerge as the winner – while also proclaiming herself to be “an expensive mess”.

However, confidence is not lacking among the Drag Race UK contestants. So will that be enough to see her sail past the others to victory?

Here is all you need to know about Tia Kofi.

Tia Kofi: Key Facts

Age: 30

From: London (via Essex and Nottingham)

Instagram: tiakofi

Twitter: @tiakofi

Time to spill the Tia…

I'M ON DRAG RACE!!!! AAAAAAH!!! 🧡☕ https://t.co/ffTNJIJU7t — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) December 16, 2020

Strengths: Tia is one of the few who is not worried about the Snatch game, saying “I think of myself as a comedy queen, so I’m looking forward to Snatch Game. I think I’ll smash it and as I often perform with a girl band, I hope there’s a girl group challenge – but I’m here to Beyoncé myself now!”

Weaknesses: Sewing is certainly not her specialist subject. “You know when people come on drag race and they say, ‘I don’t sew’, and you’re like ‘girl, you should have learnt to sew if you’re going to come on Drag Race’, that’s me. I can’t sew. I’ve never touched a sewing machine a day in my life. Hmmm….”

How does Tia feel about her rivals? “I’m quite shy and retiring in real life, and so I’m worried about the other queens. I can’t be dealing with fierce queens.”

Who is Tia Kofi?

Tia says she has many styles she can draw upon – including some sci-fi TV! “I’m a mash-up of the drag styles. I love comedy, camp, old school, contemporary, and cultural references. As there aren’t a huge number of POC queens on the scene, I’ll often throw in something from my Nigerian heritage too. I’m also a geek. One day I might be a character from Doctor Who, and I love channelling a bit of Star Trek.”

She is also confident and is in no doubt that she is a deserving winner for the show already. “I deserve to win RuPaul’s Drag Race UK because I’m giving you modern drag. And, most importantly, I’m a nice person. Honestly, give me the crown. I’m pretty sure it’s been fitted in my size already.”

Why is she called Tia Kofi?

“My name, Tia Kofi is a very camp and very British – Tea or Coffee darling? It’s very me, and at the very least, it’s memorable!”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

