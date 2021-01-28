Did you agree with Drag Race UK’s shock elimination? Vote now

Accessibility Links

Did RuPaul make the right decision this week? **WARNING: SPOILERS**

RuPaul

Published:

Another week, another episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – the BBC Three show getting us through lockdown with its outrageous challenges and sickening runway looks.

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to another queen, who turned out to be Week One winner Asttina Mandella in a shocking turn of events.

Tonight’s episode saw the remaining 10 contestants take on the dreaded sewing challenge as they were split into pairs and assigned a colour from which they had to design a fetching outfit.

However, when RuPaul revealed that the queens would be compared against their partners, Asttina found herself in the bottom after the judges, including guest judge Jourdan Dunn, preferred Bimini Bon Boulash‘s navy outfit.

Graham Norton said he was “underwhelmed” by the “plain” outfit, while Michele Visage said she was “getting kind of ice skater vibes” and that “without the necklace it would have probably been 20 times better”.

Despite Asttina going all out during the lip-sync to Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, RuPaul decided to save Tia Kofi.

But did the judges make the right decision? Or should Tia Kofi have been the queen to leave the competition? Make sure to have your say in RadioTimes.com’s poll below.

There are now nine queens left of the season two RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants, including the likes of Glasgow’s Lawrence Chaney, Newport’s Tayce, Worcester’s Ginny Lemon, Liverpool’s Sister Sister, Rochdale’s Veronica Green, Worksop’s A’Whora, Dundee’s Ellie Diamond and Norwich’s Bimini.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays.  If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

