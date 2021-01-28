When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 released on Netflix? Queens, changes and judges

It’s hard to believe that we are already in season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race but here we are and, once again, there is a group of Queens ready to do all it takes to come out on top.

Once again airing on VH1, the new run began on New Year’s Day with Netflix taking up the rights to air the show over here – giving us the episodes shortly after they have aired stateside.

And competition has been (as expected) fierce, with the contestants, who come from all around the United States.

With a prize of $100,000 up for grabs, there is little wonder that the Queens are willing to do all it takes to win the competition.

The new series started with a bang with six Lip-Sync for Your Life battles taking place and then in the following week, Symone and Olivia Lux were picked as the two overall winners for the episode one and two – so they must be feeling confident now.

So, as the series continues, here’s everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 release date

Season 13 started on New Year’s Day 2021.

The trailer concluded with a title card, revealing that series 13 will air on 31st December in the US on VH1.

Previously, VH1 confirmed that Drag Race would be returning in a statement from Mamma Ru herself, saying: “Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history.”

She added: “RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, All Stars 6, and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 on Netflix?

Season 13 is now available to stream on Netflix, with new episodes dropping weekly on Saturdays.

The next episode will be available on Saturday 30th January.

Who are the queens competing in season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

This year’s line-up includes 13 queens who are serving some serious looks!

Here’s a list of the contestants:

Denali

Gottmik

Elliott with 2 Ts

Joey Jay

Kahmora Hall – OUT

Kandy Muse

Lala Ri

Olivia Lux

Rosé

Symone

Tamisha Iman

Tina Burner

Utica

Which Queen’s have left season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

So far, we are only one Queen down as Kahmora Hall was the first to be eliminated. Denali was the other contestant in the bottom two but she made it through to fight again.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 changes

Series 13 opened with a twist, with six lip sync battles taking place in the very first episode.

As well as this, there are said to be more changes made to the show to ensure it’s COVID safe.

According to Variety, the queens, Pit Crew and other on-screen talent were tested for COVID-19 three times a week, along with any crew members who interacted with them. Additional crew members were reportedly tested weekly.

There are visible changes which have been made to the show, with the judges’ table being extended and glass panels placed in between each seat.

Season 12 finished with a virtual finale after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted filming, so it’s thought the effects of social distancing could spill over into season 13.

This could mean new challenges or perhaps an entirely new set for the new series.

Who won RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?

***SPOILER ALERT***

Jaida Essence Hall was crowned the winner of season 12 of the main show.

Seasons 1-13 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race are available to watch on Netflix now. New episodes will drop weekly. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.