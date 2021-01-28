Who left RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this week? Third queen eliminated from series two revealed

The race is on to be the winner of the second series of RuPaul’s Drag UK, but the quest for a winner means there sadly has to be losers.

Following Brighton’s Joe Black leaving first and Cherry Valentine finishing in 11th place, the third queen said goodbye to the show tonight leaving nine Drag Race UK contestants in the competition.

The third departure was Asttina Mandella. The London based queen found herself going up against Tia Kofi while performing Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa in the final lip-sync. It was a great performance by both but someone had to go, and Asttina was the one.

Who Wore it Best was the name of the challenge in Week Three with the queens putting their creative sewing skills to the test in the hope of coming out on top. They were each paired up and Asttina worked alongside Bimini Bon Boulash but alas, it was not a dream partnership.

Asttina went for a navy look that did not sit well with the judges and after deciding that Bimini wore her outfit the best, it was Asttina who wound up in the bottom two. British Supermodel Jourdan Dunn was on the judging panel alongside Michelle Visage and Graham Norton and they had to choose who would be facing the chop.

Dunn said of Asttina’s efforts: “All I saw was legs! I was like yasss legs! I see them legs!” However, Norton had a more critical view saying: “I’m underwhelmed by the outfit. Compared to the other girls, it’s just a bit plain.”

As for Visage, she was critical but constructive. “I’m getting kind of ice skater vibes… without the necklace, it would have probably been 20 times better. My point is: find the storyline and stick with the storyline.”

As ever though, RuPaul had the final say and she went in favour of Tia Kofi. “Asttina, in the words of Nelson Mandella: A winner is a dreamer who never gives up. Now sashay away.”

Speaking about her exit, Asttina said: “This was everything and more. I don’t want to leave, but it’s my time. It’s taken me a while to feel proud of myself. But I definitely am. I am so privileged to have been on this ride. I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”

She also left behind a note on the Werk Room mirror that read “Rude! Always remember to have rat-bite fever. Love you all forever and always. Asttina.”

But do not expect this to be the last you hear of Asttina as she already has big plans for the future and has no desire to let her early exit here deter her.

“Expect many things… there are many things I haven’t tried out outside of drag and the creative arts I want to try out and things I’d like to learn. My personal hobby is studying psychology, so who knows what will happen in the future. As long as it brings me happiness and I can share that happiness…….then the world is my oyster, as they say.”

We look forward to seeing what’s next for Asttina!

