Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Glenn Hoddle predicts The Masked Singer winner: “I think he could go all the way”

Glenn Hoddle predicts The Masked Singer winner: “I think he could go all the way”

The footballer, AKA Grandfather Clock, gave his thoughts on who he thinks might win.

Glenn Hoddle as Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer

Glenn Hoddle was revealed to be Grandfather Clock in last weekend’s The Masked Singer, and now the former footballer-turned-pundit has revealed who he thinks might be crowned the winner.

Advertisement

“I think there’s a tough one because there’s some professional singers left in there,” Hoddle told RadioTimes.com and other press.

“I quite like Robin,” he continued. “I’ve got no idea who it is but I think, on my list, Robin would be someone who could go all the way and has a chance of winning it.”

There are still eight contestants left in the competition and, though there are plenty of theories about The Masked Singer contestants floating about, we aren’t sure who is behind the extravagant masks – and neither is Hoddle.

“I’m just like fans watching, I have no idea,” he said. “Peter Andre might be in there… I can’t remember which one he is… the Australian twang.

“It’s a total guess, but Peter Andre might be in there and he’s done songs obviously and he’s a professional singer, but it’s all going to be revealed in a few weeks’ time.”

When it comes to The Masked Singer star Robin’s identity, RadioTimes.com readers predicted the songbird would be revealed to be Olly Murs.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer UK is on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Masked Singer

Glenn Hoddle as Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Aquarius Bluetooth Speaker

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Save 40% on an Aquarius Bluetooth speaker!

Get more from your music with this great deal from Aquarius

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer UK to resume filming with live audience next month

Joel Dommett

Joel Dommett on keeping the secrets of The Masked Singers: “I don’t even tell my wife”

masked singer sausage

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer? All the top theories and clues

The Masked Singer Grandfather Clock Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle says he “missed a trick” when it came to his Masked Singer stint