Glenn Hoddle predicts The Masked Singer winner: “I think he could go all the way”

Glenn Hoddle was revealed to be Grandfather Clock in last weekend’s The Masked Singer, and now the former footballer-turned-pundit has revealed who he thinks might be crowned the winner.

“I think there’s a tough one because there’s some professional singers left in there,” Hoddle told RadioTimes.com and other press.

“I quite like Robin,” he continued. “I’ve got no idea who it is but I think, on my list, Robin would be someone who could go all the way and has a chance of winning it.”

There are still eight contestants left in the competition and, though there are plenty of theories about The Masked Singer contestants floating about, we aren’t sure who is behind the extravagant masks – and neither is Hoddle.

“I’m just like fans watching, I have no idea,” he said. “Peter Andre might be in there… I can’t remember which one he is… the Australian twang.

“It’s a total guess, but Peter Andre might be in there and he’s done songs obviously and he’s a professional singer, but it’s all going to be revealed in a few weeks’ time.”

When it comes to The Masked Singer star Robin’s identity, RadioTimes.com readers predicted the songbird would be revealed to be Olly Murs.

The Masked Singer UK is on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.