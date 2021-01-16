Who is Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer?

Series two of ITV’s The Masked Singer is now in full swing, with viewers still applying with amateur sleuth skills to work out which celebrities are behind the ridiculous outfits.

Advertisement

Three famous faces have now been unmasked, with Martine McCutcheon being revealed as Swan following the eliminations of Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Alien) and Mel B (Seahorse) in weeks one and two.

While Martine McCutcheon has given her predictions as to who Sausage is, fans are still puzzled as to who Grandfather Clock could be.

One of the remaining The Masked Singer contestants, Grandfather Clock has hinted at a previous sporting career which has viewers guessing the celebrity behind the timekeeper is in fact football pundit Chris Kamara – but who is behind the mask?

Here’s everything you need to know about Grandfather Clock – from the clues and hints about his identity to the panellists’ guesses.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Grandfather Clock? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Grandfather Clock who hopes to have the time of their life in series two.

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Songs:

Week two – Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets

Week four – You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra

Clues:

Grandfather Clock said: “When you’re chasing time you learn to make every singe minute count, who know when you might be in extra time” – a football reference?

He said that while he’s a Grandfather Clock, he’s “extremely young at heart”

Grandfather Clock has been “the keeper” of a loved institution

In his VT, we saw football boots, a tennis racket, cricket balls, boots with spurs on and three lions

“I’ve never been an academic, but I have been called a genius.”

Grandfather Clock wants to “save my real identity for as long as possible”

“My skills are something that are often commentated on.”

“I have definitely seen the Hand of God with my own two eyes.” – a reference to Diego Maradona

Grandfather Clock said he was “somewhat of a believer” and was seen playing football in his second VT, as well as holding a postcard from Bulgaria

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“I’ve never worked in a bank but I’m still great at saving.”

“A Prime Minister once compared our jobs.”

“People always give me stuff they don’t like.”

Guesses:

Lee Dixon

Gary Lineker

Ian Wright

Peter Shilton

David Seaman

Des Lynam

David James

Les Ferdinand

Bradley Walsh

Chris Kamara

The Masked Singer UK theories

Is Grandfather Clock Chris Kamara?

Getty Images

Some fans believe former footballer Chris Kamara could be behind the costume of Grandfather Clock, and if his recent comments are anything to go by, we may just have beat the clock at his own game.

Kammy all but admitted to being the character, during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

After politician Jacqui Smith pointed out that the athlete was wearing the “same top” as Grandfather Clock’s costume and presenter Russell Kane joked “they’ve not even changed the face” he simply said: “You’ve clocked it!”

Surely the real clock wouldn’t give the game away that easily?

Is Grandfather Clock Bradley Walsh

Getty Images

The Masked Singer viewers are convinced The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh is the culprit with many taking to Twitter to share their theories.

During the VT, Grandfather Clock gave away a lot of clues which could link to Mr Walsh.

He said: “When you’re chasing time you learn to make every singe minute count, who know when you might be in extra time,” which could be a nod to Bradley’s role on the ITV quiz show.

This could also be pointing towards Bradley’s professional football career and regular involvement in Soccer Aid.

I reckon grandfather clock is Bradley Walsh, based on his mannerisms and accent. I think I just want SOMEONE to be Bradley Walsh. — Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) January 3, 2021

Is Grandfather Clock David Seaman?

Jonathan Ross suggested Grandfather Clock could be former England goalkeeper David Seaman.

Throughout the 90s and early 2000s, Seaman played for Arsenal and England before retiring from professional football 2004. He is now goalkeeping coach for Combined Counties League club Wembley.

Seaman responded to Jonathan Ross’ prediction on Twitter by posting a picture of himself next to a Grandfather Clock.

Is Grandfather Clock Des Lynam?

Rita Ora said that Grandfather Clock reminded her of Countdown and said she thought former host Des Lynam could be behind the costume.

Broadcaster Lynam is best known for presenting Match of the Day and coverage of Wimbledon, the Grand National, the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Is Grandfather Clock David James?

After hearing Grandfather Clock’s final clue, Mo Gilligan suggested the character could actually be former footballer David James.

The goalkeeper played for England and numerous Premier League teams from the 90’s up until 2013. He has since become a TV pundit for BT Sport and competed in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Is Grandfather Clock Les Ferdinand?

Davina McCall said she though Grandfather Clock could be Les Ferdinand.

The former professional footballer played for Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United among other teams before retiring in 2006. He is now director of football at Queens Park Rangers.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.