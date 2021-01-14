When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 released? Queens, guest judges and latest news

Get ready to see a new batch of sassy queens sissying that walk, as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns for series two.

The second instalment will see the Drag Race UK contestants strutting their stuff in a bid to impress judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and of course RuPaul.

As well as this, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK recently revealed guest judges Lorraine Kelly and Sheridan Smith who will be poised and ready to give their verdict on the new queens.

Based on conversations we’ve already had with this year’s contestants, it sounds like viewers are in for a right treat.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Drag Race UK’s A’Whora revealed the “secret weapon” she’s bringing to the competition.

She said: “I did actually speak about this to [fellow contestant Lawrence Chaney] on the show.And Lawrence was like, ‘Girl, do you have any like tricks under your belt?’ And obviously, it’s 2021. You know, we’ve seen the death drops. We’ve seen the splits. We’ve seen it all so I’m here to change the game.”

And that’s not all.

Drag Race UK’s Tia Kofi also revealed how Doctor Who inspires her drag, saying: ““I am a massive geek and I like to think that I’m a glamorous geek so I try and use some of those geeky influences in my drag.”

As the new series kicks off on BBC iPlayer, here’s everything you need to know about Drag Race UK season two.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 release date and start time

The first episode of Drag Race UK season two will land on BBC Three, which is available on BBC iPlayer, on January 14th at 7pm.

Bur if you’re feeling impatient, Drag Race UK fans can now watch the first 40 seconds of season 2.

Here's the first 40 seconds of #DragRaceUK series two. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/jV4VXCmW2H — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 11, 2021

Filming on the series began back in March, however production was quickly interrupted by COVID-19.

Alan Carr told Christine Lampard on Lorraine in October: “I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished.”

“It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

Fingers crossed RuPaul and the gang will set the fabulous tone for the rest of 2021.

Who are the contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2?

The BBC have now confirmed the 12 queens taking to the stage for Drag Race UK season two. This is four more than last year, and the stars will compete over a course of 10 weeks instead of eight.

Here’s a list of the contestants:

Alan Carr recently revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that the number of applicants received by the show doubled this year.

Speaking about how the upcoming series is going to be bigger and better than the first, Carr said: “Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 judges

The BBC confirmed at the beginning of November that RuPaul will be joined on the second series’ judging panel once again by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Graham Norton and Alan Carr usually alternate weekly, with a new celebrity guest judge joining each week.

As for the series’ guest judges, The Vicar of Dibley’s Dawn French let slip on Wednesday 21st October that she’s set to make an appearance on the show, telling Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners: “They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t – I don’t live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”

Who are the celebrity guest judges?

There will be lots of famous faces on the panel for series two. The resident judges will be joined by the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, Lorraine Kelly and musiciab MNEK. Both MNEK and Kelly appeared in the show’s last series, with Kelly taking part in the Snatch Game episode, while MNEK was the celebrity guest vocal coach.

They’ll also welcome supermodel Jordan Dunn and actress Sherdian Smith to the panel.

Who won last year’s series?

Drag Race UK’s debut series was won by The Vivienne, who beat Divina de Campo and Baga Chipz for the crown.