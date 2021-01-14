Ant Middleton reveals new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS will arrive sooner than we thought

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton has revealed that new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins and its celebrity spin-off have already been filmed.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the former Special Forces soldier said: “We’ve got a series [of SAS: Who Dares Wins] and a celebrity series already in the bag, and there’s more planned.”

“We haven’t been commissioned as of yet more UK SAS so I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, but there’s one that’s been filmed that’s due out. There’s two that have been filmed – a normal one and a celebrity one – so we’ve still got those to enjoy.”

He added that fans can expect more of the show’s Australian version, saying: “There’s more Australian SAS planned – we’ve been commissioned for a second season.”

Middleton confirmed that filming on both Channel 4 shows took place during the pandemic and that COVID-19 guidelines were followed – however, there’s no news currently of a settled airdate for either SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The ex-soldier currently stars in Sky’s upcoming travel special Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking, which sees himself and Australian actor Rebel Wilson journey across Mexico whilst interviewing one another.

Speaking about filming with Wilson, Middleton said: “You wouldn’t even think she was a Hollywood A-lister. She’s so outgoing, she’s so honest and open, and she is who she is.

“I thought that that would wear off and that’s why the show is so great because you can’t really hide – you can hide for an hour or a couple of hours but not for three days. But she was everything I expected but more.”

Advertisement

Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking will air tonight at 9pm on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV.