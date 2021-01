Who is Viking on The Masked Singer?

ITV’s The Masked Singer is now entering week four of series two, with nine disguised celebrities still remaining in the talent competition.

Making his second singing debut this weekend is Viking – the red-bearded bard who wowed audiences two weeks ago with his rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s Songbird.

While three of The Masked Singer contestants have now been eliminated – the latest being Martine McCutcheon – the pressure is on while viewers try to guess the famous face behind Viking. Is it James Blunt? Is it A-ha’s Morten Harket?

Here’s everything we know about Viking’s identity on The Masked Singer UK.

Who is Viking? Songs, clues, guesses

Viking surprised the panel with his rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s Songbird, but which famous face is hiding behind the hairy mask? Songs: Week two – Songbird by Fleetwood Mac Clues: Viking is an “explorer” and a “curious kind”

Viking says: “We discover answers, and in my career, throughout this competition, I’ll be looking for a voice.”

He kept emphasising the King in Viking – perhaps the masked celebrity is an I’m A Celebrity winner?

Viking emerged from a castle named King’s Rock

He revealed that he may be a Viking, but he also wears “another kind of armour”. Guesses: Bear Grylls

Ledley King

Ricky Wilson

Taron Egerton

James Blunt

Morten Harket Is Viking James Blunt? A popular rumour on Twitter has suggested that You’re Beautiful singer James Blunt could be the man behind the Viking costume – with social media users claiming that Viking’s voice sounds very similar to the pop singer. The clue about wearing armour could be a potential hint to Blunt’s time serving in the army before his music career began. Interestingly Blunt was also a popular guess for many of the contestants in series one – but he wasn’t behind any of those masks. Could that change in series two? Is Viking Bear Grylls? Rita Ora guessed that Viking could be adventurer Bear Grylls – a prediction shared by many viewers on Twitter. The TV personality – real name is Edward Grylls – is best known for starring in various wilderness survival shows such as Man vs Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and The Island with Bear Grylls. He has also undertaken multiple expeditions across the world, from climbing Mount Everest and crossing the North Atlantic Ocean, to paramotoring over the Himalayas and travelling across the Northwest Passage. Is Viking Ledley King? Davina McCall suggested footballer Ledley King was the celebrity behind Viking. Former football player King played for Tottenham Hotspur from 1999 until 2012, and now works as a coach for the team alongside José Mourinho. Is Viking Ricky Wilson? Both panellist Mo Gilligan and multiple viewers guessed Viking was Ricky Wilson – the frontman for band Kaiser Chiefs. The 42-year-old singer has been a member of Kaiser Chiefs since 2000 and is best known for hits such as I Predict a Riot, Ruby and Everyday I Love You Less and Less. Outside of his music career, Wilson was a coach on The Voice UK for three series until 2016 and has appeared on shows such as Shooting Stars, Bring the Noise and The Grand Tour. Viking was keen to emphasise the second syllable in his name, something we simply couldn’t ignore, especially when we start digging into some translations. Wilson is the singer in Kaiser Chiefs – “Kaiser” is the German word for “Emperor”, which is itself a word for a leader, like a King… have we cracked this one? Only time will tell. Is Viking Taron Egerton? Jonathan Ross suggested Viking could be Taron Egerton – the actor and singer best known for starring in the Kingsman films. The 31-year-old has appeared in films such as Testament of Youth, Eddie the Eagle and showed off his singing skills in Elton John biopic Rocketman and animation Sing. Is Viking Morten Harket? Getty Many viewers have guessed it is actually Norwegian vocalist Morten Harket that’s behind Viking. The A-ha star, who is best known for the band’s hit Take on Me, certainly fits Viking’s profile – with his Nordic roots and excellent vocals.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.