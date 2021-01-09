Who is Swan on The Masked Singer?

At last, The Masked Singer is back, and following its terrific Boxing Day debut, we’re all currently racking our brains trying to figure out the identities of each character.

Two celebrities have already been unmasked – Sophie Ellis-Bextor who was behind the costume of Alien, and Mel B who judge Mo Gilligan accurately guessed was Seahorse.

We still have 10 The Masked Singer contestants left in the competition.

Swan has since been revealed and had her masked removed in Week Three.

Read on for **spoilers** about who Swan is on The Masked Singer.

Who is Swan? Songs, clues, guesses

In Week Three, Swan was revealed as former EastEnders star, Martine McCutcheon, who was correctly identified by Jonathan Ross at the very last moment.

Songs:

Week One – That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain

Week Three – I Am What I Am by Gloria Gayner

Clues:

They say that they are loyal, strong and independent.

They have “the freedom to spread their wings”.

They have two interesting connections, one that is to the ballroom and one that is royal.

Swan says: “My career has been very honoured.”

Lots of references to theatre: “I lost out to Dragon but it was only the opening act.”

She said she is “noble” and “regal”.

“Served not one but two prime ministers” – said while in a pub.

Swan has “rubbed shoulders with famous people”.

“Two lies and one truth” clues

“I used to be part of a girl band.”

“I’m not as grand as my name suggests.”

“I might be a Swan but I’m also something of a Catwoman”

Guesses:

Gwen Stefani

Claire Danes

Lily James

Idina Menzel

Michelle Visage

Kimberly Wyatt

Ashley Roberts

Darcey Bussell

Nicole Scherzinger

Is Swan Nicole Scherzinger?

Some fans seem to think singer and talent judge Nicole Scherzinger could be The Masked Singer’s Swan.

Nicole does have some pretty good vocals on her from her Pussycat Dolls days, and she did win series 10 of Dancing with the Stars, which could be her link to Swan’s ballroom clue.

Is Swan Michelle Visage?

Michelle Visage is perhaps the name which has been mentioned the most when it comes to Swan.

Visage is a Radio DJ, singer, actress, media personality, television host, drag queen and show girl – so she has a lot of strings to her bow that include singing. However, she is based in California and like some other guesses this year, we think that rules her out given travel has not been easy in 2020.

Catching up on The Masked Singer, we all thinking Swan is Michelle Visage right?? #MaskedSingerUK — Peter Greggs (@petergreggs) December 27, 2020

Is Swan Kimberly Wyatt?

The Pussycat Dolls singer can certainly belt out a tune and she even though she is American, she does live with her family here in the UK so it is not out of the realms of possibility that the swan mask could be removed and it would be her face underneath it.

Is Swan Ashley Roberts?

Another former Pussycat Dolls member on the list – it is certainly possible Ashley could be under the glorious mask and we know that she can sing. This would hardly be her first foray into the reality TV world having appeared on both Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity.

Is Swan Darcey Bussell?

Darcey Bussell was a popular guess on the show and the connection to the ballroom makes it easy to see why. Darcey was a judge on the dancing competition until 2018 and out of all the guesses, we would probably pick her too and it would certainly show a different side of her.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.