Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer?

ITV’s The Masked Singer made a triumphant return on Boxing Day, with a brand-new line-up of singing celebrities disguised as ridiculous creatures.

We’re now moving into week four of the competition and we’ve already seen the eliminations of Sophie Ellis Bextor (Alien), Mel B (Seahorse) and Martine McCutcheon (Swan) – who was the latest celebrity to be unmasked

While McCutcheon has delivered her predictions as to who Sausage is, we’re all still wondering who Harlequin is – with many viewers believing its ‘Dreams’ singer Gabrielle or even Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about one of the The Masked Singer contestants, Harlequin – from the clues and hints provided by the show to the panellists’ guesses.

Who is Harlequin? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Harlequin who hopes her singing will impress as much as her outfit.

Songs:

Week two – Diamonds by Rihanna

Clues:

Harlequin revealed in their first episode that they’re “a bit of a clown, and although I’m no fool, you can definitely say that I’m a bit of Jack”.

They said the thought of “walking on stage is quite terrifying”.

Karaoke is “a whole new experience” for Harlequin.

She’s seen reading a newspaper.

Harlequin added that they “once played a male lead in a musical”.

Guesses:

Gabrielle

Beverley Knight

Scarlett Moffat

Tracy Chapman

Kym Marsh

Is Harlequin Gabrielle?

British musician Gabrielle was a popular suggestion from the public on Saturday, with many viewers tweeting they were sure Harlequin was the Dreams singer.

Best known for hits such as Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach, Gabrielle last released an album in 2018.

Is Harlequin Beverley Knight?

Davina McCall suggested musical theatre actress Beverley Knight, thinking it might be someone who hadn’t sung on stage for a while.

Knight is best known for singing hit such as Greatest Day, Get Up and Come as You Are as well as for touring with Take That, starring in music series Just the Two of Us and performing in The Bodyguard on the West End.

Is Harlequin Scarlett Moffat?

Mo Gilligan thought Harlequin could be Scarlett Moffat, suggesting that the royal costume hints at the famous face being an I’m A Celeb winner.

The TV personality rose to fame after appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox before winning the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She has since appeared on Virtually Famous, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, The Chase Celebrity Special and Celebrity Catchphrase.

Is Harlequin Tracy Chapman?

Rita Ora guessed US singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman was behind Harlequin after noting the hidden celebrity’s voice sounded familiar to her.

Chapman is best known for her hits Fast Car, Give Me One Reason, Baby Can I Hold You and Telling Stories. The multi-platinum artist has won four Grammy Awards throughout her career and last released an album in 2008.

Is Harlequin Kym Marsh

Since Harlequin made her Masked Singer debut a few weeks ago, many viewers have been guessing it is Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh behind the mask.

While now known as a soap actress, Marsh did previously have a music career, having risen to fame as a member of Hear’Say.

She has recently denied her involvement in The Masked Singer, writing in her OK! Magazine column: “People keep asking me, but I’m not Harlequin on The Masked Singer!”

“I haven’t watched the show. I don’t really have time to watch telly and when I do watch it, it tends to be on catch-up. I keep saying it’s not me and everyone says, ‘That’s what someone who is on the show would say.’ But it really isn’t!”

