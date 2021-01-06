Who is Ginny Lemon? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen who is the hairiest woman in showbusiness

Get ready for the return of the glitz, glamour and, of course, sashaying, as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming back for a brand new series with some brand new queens.

One of them is the brightly coloured Ginny Lemon who says she is basically a “drag troll”.

“I live in Worcester, but as there’s no drag scene there, my main scene is Birmingham. It’s absolutely fabulous and so diverse. It’s the most loving and embracing scene I’ve ever been a part of. I think people need to wake up to how fabulous Birmingham is!”

But Ginny has to go up against the rest of the Drag Race UK contestants, so how will she do? Here’s everything you need to know below.

Ginny Lemon: Key Facts

Age: 31

From: Worcestershire

Instagram: ginnylemon69

Twitter: @ginnylemon69

Strengths: Singing and comedy are two things that Ginny feels will help her succeed. “I’m a fabulous singer and I can do everything. And, an absolute bullshitter as well. I’m looking forward to any comedy challenge. I’m going to bring you a down to earth, working class, sense of humour.”

Weaknesses: Sewing, although she could make you an unusual dress. “Actually, I don’t sew, no way. I tried to sew but I got too nervous, I was lethal with a needle! I also really hate choreography. My sewing skills are c**p, but I can tape together baccy pouches to make a dress if I have to!”

For how long has Lemon done drag? Four years

Who is Ginny Lemon?

Ginny Lemon has been seen on UK screens before and viewers of The X Factor will be very familiar with her.

“I did X Factor in 2017, and I sang Liberty X’s Just A Little Bit. Really, I’m a singer-songwriter, and drag is how I do that. I’ve been doing drag since 2016 so I was quite a new Drag Queen when I did X Factor.”

“I’m the hairiest woman in showbusiness! I’m the only non-binary drag queen in the UK…with a sense of humour! I don’t do traditional drag; I am a character. My look is a ’90’s daytime TV presenter. I wear my face which suits me. For me, it’s not about makeup. It’s all about the performance”

Why does Ginny Lemon love yellow?

“Someone once said I was too fat and ugly to wear yellow, so I thought well I’m going to make it my signature colour! For me, it’s a spiritual sign of happiness. Plus, I like to look absolutely bat s**t crazy.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK can be found on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021.

The show is based on the popular US franchise RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has run for 12 seasons and been adapted by seven different countries. The show sees drag icon RuPaul Charles handpick 12 queens, who he then judges along with Michelle Visage and rotating judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr after a series of challenges. A different guest star will also give feedback each week.

Season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul's Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.