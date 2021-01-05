Where is The Cabins filmed? What we know about the location for ITV’s new dating show

There was no time for January blues this year as new dating show The Cabins kicked off on January 4th.

The ITV2 dating series sees pairs of singletons meeting for the first time and having to spend the night together in a luxury cabin

As they get to know one another better, The Cabins narrator Maisie Adam talks us through their daily activities.

In the first episode, viewers were introduced to six of The Cabins cast members, including Abraham, Sofia, Charlotte, Sarah, Olivia and Tom.

In their pairs, they got settled into their brand new digs, which had us all dreaming of a staycation and asking where exactly they’d been whisked away to.

So, where exactly is The Cabins filmed? Read on for everything you need to know about the location for ITV’s new dating series.

Where is The Cabins filmed?

Unfortunately, ITV are yet to specify an exact location for the reality show. However, they have shared that the stunning cabins are “nestled in the UK”.

Although that doesn’t really narrow things down that much, some eagle-eyed fans think they know where the show could be filmed.

Some viewers have noticed that the cabins look very similar to the Hidden River Cabins in Cumbria, which are situated on a private estate close to the Lake District.

The network are yet to confirm these details, but what we do know about the cabins so far is that each boasts a lavish hot tub, a fully equipped kitchen and lots of games to keep the contestants entertained while on their day-long dates.

Each cabin featured on the show has slightly different decor, however, the couples each have a cosy outdoor seating area which they can snuggle up in – with or without their partner depending on how well things go.

The Cabins is on ITV2 at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.