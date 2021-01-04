The Cabins cast: Meet the 12 contestants looking for love on ITV2’s new dating show

After Love Island was pulled in 2020, we’re keen to see some singletons looking for love on TV.

Enter: The Cabins, ITV2’s new dating show which has swapped a poolside paradise for a chic and cosy house in the UK countryside.

The cast, made up of 12, will enter the retreat in a bid to find The One, but will any of them be successful?

Here’s your lowdown on The Cabins cast including their age and occupation.

Abraham

Age: 21

Job: Architecture student

Abraham has eyes for former Love Island alum Joanna Chimonides and was delighted when she shared a video he made for her on her social channels.

The musical student plans to serenade his love interests as he’ll be bringing his guitar into the Cabins.

Holly

Age: 23

Job: Cabin Crew/make-up artist/influencer

Entrepreneurial Holly has had her fair share of jobs but she admitted her love life is a “shambles”.

“My love life is an absolute shambles basically. I don’t have any luck with lads. I’m nice… I just can’t explain it. I thought I’d try dating websites. I was so against them until a few months ago. Went on them and lasted a day. On this show, we’re not going to know anything about each other and I kind of like them.”

Mamudo

Age: 23

Job: Footballer/football coaching

Mamudo is hoping to find someone in a more natural way and is quite looking forward to being away from everyday distractions.

He’s looking for someone who can “match his energy” and has a celebrity crush on a well-known presenter.

“Maya Jama – she’s so funny and seems genuine and down to earth, and obviously she’s not bad to look at as well…”

Robyn

Age: 26

Job: Sales executive

Doncaster resident Robyn has been single for four years but hopes The Cabins will improve her luck with love.

Dedicated Chelsea fan will be hoping to find the back of the net with her love match, and it will be a winner if they’re a fan of the beautiful game.

“No one’s taken me to Stamford Bridge to see Chelsea – that’d be the best date ever. It’d be great if my partner loved football. I’ve dated a few Man U fans before and it just does not work out. You’d think it would be good to have that banter and rivalry. But if they’re really die hard fans and they get really passionate about it – and I’m passionate – then we just clash.”

Jess

Age: 24

Job: Local pub/Bingo hall

“Life of the party” Jess is not only looking for her soulmate, but she’s looking for someone who can match her bubbly personality.

Her suitor would have to be adventurous as Jess calls herself an “adrenaline junkie” and in fact, her favourite date took her on rollercoasters!

With The Cabins offering plenty of drama, will she manage to find her match?

Sarah

Age: 26

Job: Waitress/murder mystery actress/personal trainer/fitness model

Sarah is looking for a “lively” partner who can keep up with her active lifestyle but also someone who enjoys a good book. Her celebrity crushes include Emma Watson and Megan Fox and she admits she quite likes “book worm types”.

“I’ve been single for a really long time and kind of got to the point where I feel like there is nobody out there. So I thought, ‘let’s see if TV can help me!’ It just seems to be fail, after fail, after fail.”

Will The Cabins prove successful for hopeful Sarah?

Tom

Age: 26

Job: National business development manager

Tom seems to have adapted to Cabin life already as he says his ideal first date would include a big blanket, fire and a chocolate fondue – we think he’ll fit right in here!

Unlucky-in-love Tom is hoping to find someone “lively and romantic”. Speaking of his ideal partner, he said: “I’m over enthusiastic, very energetic, so someone I can have a laugh with, play games, talk rubbish, have a laugh. But obviously when you settle down and the fire’s on it’s nice to have a conversation to get to know each other, a bit of a deeper meaning, that’s what it’s about at the end of the day.”

Sofia

Age: 21

Job: Miss Diamond UK/tattoo apprentice/model

Beauty pageant star Sofia admits her love-life is “tragic” but thinks The Cabins can turn her bad luck around – that is, unless she goes on any dates where there’s a candelabra on the table.

Speaking about her worst date ever, Sofia admitted: “There was a candelabra on the table. I dropped a spoon, so I leant down, I came back up and I’d set part of my sleeve and hair on fire. Instead of my date being like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re on fire’, he just looked at me. I smelt the burning and was like, ‘Is something on fire?’ and then realised it was me. He didn’t tell me! If it’s going to happen with anyone, it usually happens to me. I think I just scare men off, I’m just quite accident prone.”

Hopefully The Cabins will be a calmer experience for Sofia!

Will

Age: 28

Job: Family run electrical company

Will has been single for three years after a long term relationship of five years ended when he couldn’t settle down for a family life.

“I’m trying to maybe settle down, but it’s getting harder for me. Trying to find someone who likes me, it’s like trying to stand up in a hammock. I thought this is a good chance to have some fun and hopefully someone who doesn’t judge me.”

Independent Will is looking for someone who he can have a laugh with, and says humour is essential for him.

Olivia

Age: 22

Job: Customer service for a mobile company

Olivia is searching for some romance in a new partner after saying she’s never really had an “amazing date”.

She likes to meet up with someone sooner rather than later, and would rather a fun date than a sit-down chat. “I do really want to be romanced. Someone to buy me flowers and be nice, I’ve never had that.”

Will Olivia find her Prince Charming in The Cabins?

Joel

Age: 22

Job: Bin man

Joel describes himself as ‘fun, cheeky and sometimes annoying’ but is hoping to find a “cute” partner he can have a good chat with.

Speaking about why he’s joined The Cabins, Joel said: “[I’m] basically struggling to find someone in Swansea. I always say to my mum, ‘I want to find someone outside of Swansea’.”

But will that lucky person be in The Cabins?

Charlotte

Age: 29

Job: Operations manager for a coffee company

Her friends call her “picky” but Charlotte says she’s looking for the right person after previously being engaged.

“I’d rather wait and keep looking for the best person than settle with anybody who could be good for me. I want someone who could be amazing for me.”

Will she find The One in The Cabins?

The Cabins airs on ITV2 from 4th January.