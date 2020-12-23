Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off crowns second champion

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood transferred his flamboyant skills from the dance floor to the kitchen as he was named the second winner of BBC One’s Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2020, after Janet Street-Porter won the first edition on Monday.

Revel Horwood’s winning menu was themed around an alternative Christmas dinner, which began with fillet of beef served with sauté potatoes with sea salt and rosemary, pork and cranberry stuffing, roasted and candied beetroot, crispy sprout leaves with walnut and pecorino and a parmesan tuile with chicken liver pate and a port and red wine jus.

To complete the challenge, he took on the infamous Invention Test, where the celebrities had to create a dish from ingredients found in a Secret Santa present box before a Christmas-themed Pairs Test on which he teamed up with Latif to create a Christmas Yule Log.

Celebrity MasterChef judge John Torode described the potato dish as being “so well seasoned they are like the best pack of crisps you have ever had in your life and the beef is absolutely perfect.”

For dessert he made a Black Forest rose crepe, filled with cherries in a cherry brandy liqueur served with Kirsch Cream and toasted almonds.

Celebrity MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace and commented: “It tastes fantastic. That is really good.”

Revel Horwood competed against entrepreneur and TV presenter Amar Latif, actress Crissy Rock and entrepreneur, businessman and TV personality Spencer Matthews.

Revel Horwood said: “I have been waiting a long time for this. I’ve had a great time. I’d give everyone a great big Christmas kiss and hug if I could. I never win anything and I love it. This is the best Christmas present ever! Absolutely amazing.”

Wallace said: “Craig put a lot into his main course. It was delightful. The winner had to be him when you look at the technical skill, the ambition and the flamboyancy. It was absolutely delicious; it was Christmas indulgence. Well done Craig!”

Torode added: “Today was a proper display of festive fantasticness. Craig has been waiting 13 years for this! He is flamboyant, his food is indulgent and that is what Christmas is about. His food was amazing today.”

