Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up rumoured contestants

Bill Bailey may have only just been crowned the Strictly Come Dancing victor, but eyes are already turning towards the 2021 series.

The rumour mill rarely slows down for a show like Strictly and there are already some names floating around for next year’s show.

We’ve rounded up all the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 rumours – keep checking back at this page as more names trickle in.

Tina Barrett

S Club 7 star Tina Barrett would love to be considered for Strictly, so much so, she’s openly asked to take part in the new series.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I love Strictly and I’d like to do it. I haven’t been asked to, so if anyone at Strictly is reading, please let me go on. It would be amazing. I am a bit of a Glitterball girl.”

Strictly bosses, take note!

Lucy Fallon

Could Lucy follow in the footsteps of many a fellow Coronation Street star? She was heavily rumoured to be taking part in the show in 2019 and while that did not come to pass, we certainly would not rule her out of turning up on the show in 2021.

Lucien Laviscount

We think that actor Lucien could be tempted to take the Strictly ballroom in 2021 so we would not be surprised if he were announced. He has had numerous roles over the years and has appeared in the likes of Waterloo Road, Grange Hill and Supernatural. His latest role was in the now-concluded Katy Keane.

Ben Shephard

This is an interesting one. Ben has a background in dancing and has said previously that he would love to be involved in the show, having likely learned lots about it from his Good Morning Britain colleagues Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh.

Angellica Bell

TV presenter, Angellica, is a well-known face on UK television and she has spoken about appearing on Strictly before – while indicating that she is a relatively good dancer. She did not end up taking part in 2020, but maybe 2021 will be her year to take to the ballroom?

Dan Osborne

Dan has appeared in reality TV before, Celebrity Big Brother, and he is best known for his role on The Only Way is Essex. He is married to I’m a Celebrity winner, Jaqueline Jossa, so he could want to replicate her success on that by getting his hands on the Glitterball trophy.

Matt Willis

The Busted and McBusted star has spoken before about appearing on the show and all signs point to him being up for it. But could he get a pass to compete in 2021?

Baga Chipz

We never tire of hearing the name Baga Chipz and the drag queen who was first seen in the debut series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK dropped some major hints that she would compete in the 2020 series. Obviously, that did not happen but could she have her eyes on a spot on the 2021 line-up? We hope so.

Jake Quickenden

Jake has said previously that he would love to take part in Strictly but has avoided it due to taking part in many other reality shows over the years – name a major one and he’s done it. It was two years ago, however, that he said that so could enough time have passed now for him to be part of the 2021 line-up?

Joe Tracini

The son of comedy legend, Joe Pasquale, is an actor who has appeared on the likes of Hollyoaks as well as being a presenter. He has also been vocal on the subject of mental health during lockdown and has spoken a lot to try and help people. He is definitely a strong candidate to give dancing on the BBC a go.

Maya Jama

Maya is a star and she always lights up the screen when she is on it so we would love to see what she could do in the ballroom. The presenter has a ton of work behind her and she has not ruled out appearing on the show one day.

During an interview with RadioTimes.com, the presenter admitted she wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to appear on the BBC One dance show.

“I don’t know, I always say I don’t know. I’d never say never to all of these things,” she explained.

She also commented on the show’s diversity this year, after Nicola Adams became part of the first same-sex pairing.

“I do think it’s good. I think about time, like I said before, the screen should reflect what goes on in real life and real life is diverse and there are people who look different and come from different places and have different stories,” she said.

“For a long time TV didn’t reflect that and I think, I’m happy to see they’re starting to do a bit more now.”

Could 2021 be the year Maya takes on Strictly? Fingers crossed!

