Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off crowns winner

TV personality Janet Street-Porter became the first of two BBC One Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off Champions this year and hailed her victory as “one for the pensioners”.

Her winning Christmas-themed menu started with a venison and damson Christmas pudding with seared chicory, caramelised carrot and butternut squash, brussel sprouts and gravy, a course that judge Gregg Wallace said may be “the best dish you have ever cooked for me”.

Street-Porter followed that with a damson fool mixed with damson plums served with almond biscotti, drew a “I love it!” from judge John Torode.

She triumphed over three rivals, including actor Christopher Biggins, broadcaster Dev Griffin and TV personality Vicky Pattison.

She was shocked by her win: “No, I don’t believe it, I can’t believe it. I am really, really thrilled. I did a lot of moaning but I loved the cooking part. This is one for the pensioners!”

Wallace said: “This has been brilliant fun. I think Janet’s pie was really clever and I loved the damson jam and venison inside. It was absolutely stunning, brilliantly clever and showed the touch of a really, really good cook.”

Torode added: “This has been a fantastic celebration, we wanted a festive feast and that’s what all of the celebrities delivered. Janet’s food didn’t just taste great but it looked great; it was care, it was attention, it was detailed, it was delicious!”

The final challenge after the two individual courses was a Christmas-themed Pairs Test, which saw Street-Porter and Christopher Biggins team up to create a Pork Wellington.

The second Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off will screen on Wednesday 23rd December at 9pm on BBC One with a line-up that includes choreographer and director, Craig Revel Horwood, entrepreneur and TV presenter Amar Latif, actress Crissy Rock and entrepreneur, businessman and TV personality Spencer Matthews in the kitchen.

