Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off crowns winner

The first winner of the two Christmas specials has been revealed. *CONTAINS SPOILERS*

Greg Wallace and John Torode on MasterChef

TV personality Janet Street-Porter became the first of two BBC One Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off Champions this year and hailed her victory as “one for the pensioners”.

Her winning Christmas-themed menu started with a venison and damson Christmas pudding with seared chicory, caramelised carrot and butternut squash, brussel sprouts and gravy, a course that judge Gregg Wallace said may be “the best dish you have ever cooked for me”.

Street-Porter followed that with a damson fool mixed with damson plums served with almond biscotti, drew a “I love it!” from judge John Torode.

She triumphed over three rivals, including actor Christopher Biggins, broadcaster Dev Griffin and TV personality Vicky Pattison.

She was shocked by her win: “No, I don’t believe it, I can’t believe it. I am really, really thrilled. I did a lot of moaning but I loved the cooking part. This is one for the pensioners!”

Wallace said: “This has been brilliant fun. I think Janet’s pie was really clever and I loved the damson jam and venison inside. It was absolutely stunning, brilliantly clever and showed the touch of a really, really good cook.”

Janet-Street-Porter

Torode added: “This has been a fantastic celebration, we wanted a festive feast and that’s what all of the celebrities delivered. Janet’s food didn’t just taste great but it looked great; it was care, it was attention, it was detailed, it was delicious!”

The final challenge after the two individual courses was a Christmas-themed Pairs Test, which saw Street-Porter and Christopher Biggins team up to create a Pork Wellington.

The second Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off will screen on Wednesday 23rd December at 9pm on BBC One with a line-up that includes choreographer and director, Craig Revel Horwood, entrepreneur and TV presenter Amar Latif, actress Crissy Rock and entrepreneur, businessman and TV personality Spencer Matthews in the kitchen.

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

