Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 trailer reveals thrilling twist

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 trailer reveals thrilling twist

A leaked trailer for Drag Race season 13 has unveiled the premiere's shocking twist.

RuPauls Drag Race All Stars 5

The first trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 has leaked online, revealing that a dramatic twist will take place in the debut episode as well as the series’ premiere date.

Advertisement

In the 12-second clip, we see drag extraordinaire RuPaul, glamorous as always in a big blonde wig and flared pink outfit, announce that the season will kick off with “six lip-syncs for your lives”.

The video then cuts to reactions from two new contestants – Atlanta-based performer LaLa Ri, who exclaims: “Hold on – press pause,” and New York queen Olivia Lux, who excitedly says in their confessional: “It is about to start, honey!”

We also get a sneak-peak at another shocked-looking competitor, who many viewers think is New York-based comedian Rosé.

The short clip concludes with a title card, announcing that series 13 will be premiering on New Year’s Day in the US on VH1.

VH1 confirmed that Drag Race would be returning for a 13th season back in August, with RuPaul declaring that the new series will “offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spend the love”.

A month later, Variety reported that filming on the season had wrapped, with production already underway on one of the franchise’s spin-off titles.

Advertisement

The last series of Drag Race aired in February, with Jaida Essence Hall emerging as America’s next drag superstar during a virtual finale in May. She narrowly beat runner-ups Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode.

Seasons 1-12 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race are available to watch on Netflix now. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 and All Stars 6 confirmed

Lady Gaga drag race

RuPaul’s Drag Race queens reveal incredible unaired Lady Gaga moment

Selling Sunset: Maya Vander

Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander hints she won’t be in season 4

Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn hints she’ll do one more season before kickstarting her own show