Meet Jordan North – I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant and Radio 1 DJ

Jordan has swapped the DJ booth, for the spooky Welsh castle.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestant Jordan North

Jordan North has been one of the most-loved stars of I’m A Celebrity after his hilarious attempts at Bushtucker Trials.

The Radio 1 DJ will be hoping to win over the I’m A Celebrity vote and become the first king of the castle.

He faces tough competition from Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay, who are also part of the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jordan North.

Who is Jordan North?

Jordan North
I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant Jordan North
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 30

Instagram: @jordannorth

Twitter: @jordannorth1

Job: DJ

Jordan is an English radio DJ, best known for hosting shows on BBC Radio 1.

After appearing as a freelance cover presenter in a number of BBC Radio 1 shows from 2014, he was one of a number of new voices picked to stand-in for Matt Edmondson during September 2017.

In 2018, he was announced as the new host for the Greatest Hits show on Sunday mornings.

And then in September 2020, he was announced as the new regular 11am-1pm weekend host on BBC Radio 1.

Jordan is also  the main cover presenter for Scott Mills and Nick Grimshaw, occasionally known as Radio 1’s “supply teacher”.

Phobias? “It’s just easier to say what I am not scared of. I have so many phobias!”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “On my Radio 1 show, I am always bubbly and energetic but everyone has down moments too, so it will be nice for people to see what I am really like.”

Role in the camp? “Entertainer and the tidy up person – I love a tidy house!”

Who will he miss most? “A nice cool pint of Guinness.”

Dream campmate? “Barack Obama and Liam Gallagher. He would be great entertainment value!”

Relationship status? Single.

What has Jordan said about joining I’m A Celebrity?

Jordan is hoping he won’t be the first to leave the camp, despite being scared of pretty much everything.

Speaking about his phobias, he said: “I have got so many phobias and fears. I am worried I will let people down but I also want to give the trials my best go. I hope Radio 1 listeners will get behind me.”

One thing Jordan most certainly isn’t joining the ITV show for is love, with the 30-year-old adding: “I am single at the moment. But that is not the reason why I am going in! I just want to have fun and this is something that will stick with you forever. The fact I am going to be doing it doesn’t seem real.”

He will miss his Radio 1 crew, however, and thinks his pals there will be very “surprised’ to hear he’s signed up for I’m A Celebrity.

“I am their little brother at Radio 1,” he explained “Greg James comes for pints with me and it just never seems real! This is the job I have always wanted and I hope they do get behind me. Hopefully by going on I’m a Celebrity, it will keep me on Radio 1 for a few more years too!”

 I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV at 9pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram,SIAN CLIFFORD as Diana Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
