I’m a Celebrity 2020 vote | How do you vote by phone, text or the app
Everything you need to know about how to vote for your favourite celebs in the 2020 series.
The I’m A Celebrity 2020 final is here and that means it’s time to vote for who you want to be the first ever king or queen of the castle.
While some fans weren’t sure how the show was going to work outside of its usual jungle setting, this year’s competition has been one of the most popular editions yet, despite the I’m A Celebrity filming location change.
The camp has been relatively peaceful but the trials have been as gruelling as ever, putting the celebrities through their paces as they fight to win meals for camp.
Now, only three members of the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up remain: television presenter Vernon Kay, BBC Radio 1 host Jordan North and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, who are all vying for your vote.
Who will be crowned king or queen of the castle? That’s up to you to decide. Read on for everything you need to know about voting in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final by phone call, text or using the app.
How to vote on I’m A Celebrity by phone
One of the easiest ways to vote is just by picking up the phone and dialling the number for your chosen campmate.
You just need to dial 09020 44 24 followed by the two numbers corresponding to each campmate – these numbers will be revealed during the show at which point we’ll update this page accordingly.
How to vote on I’m A Celebrity by text
Similarly, you can choose to vote by texting – using the number 644 24 followed by the two numbers for your chosen campmate.
How to vote on I’m A Celebrity using the app
Another way to vote for your favourite campmate is to download the official I’m A Celebrity app, which is available for free on the App Store, iTunes, and Google Play.
Once downloaded, you’ll have to enter your date of birth, and then you’re free to enjoy all sorts of bonus content.
To vote, simply head to the ‘Vote’ tab at the bottom of the app and when voting is open simply press the button for your chosen celeb.
Voting by app may be preferable to viewers as, unlike the other two methods it does not incur a fee – with each viewer given five free votes for every voting window.