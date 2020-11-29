Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Fifth celebrity to be voted out revealed

It was the end of the road for Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo on Strictly Come Dancing, as she became the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from the 20th series, along with her professional dance partner Aljaz Škorjanec.

After finishing at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in Week Six with just 19 points, the radio presenter found herself in the dance off against Jamie Laing – who also received the lowest votes from the public Strictly vote.

Both were made to perform their routines from the night before again, as they competed in the dance off.

Clara and Aljaz Škorjanec performed their Jive to River Deep – Mountain High by Tina Turner, while and Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer – one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals performed their Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor.

The celebs were aiming to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges and keep their spot in the competition, bringing them one step closer to the Strictly Come Dancing final, which will take place on December 19th.

Sadly for Clara, it just wasn’t enough as majority of the judging panel, including Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Shirley Ballas, opted to save Jamie.

Following their performance, the judges gave their verdict with only Craig choosing Clara.

“My goodness it’s a really difficult one, both couples I thought were absolutely incredible and danced with so much passion and love but the couple I would like to save, Clara and Aljaz,” he said.

Next was Motsi Mabuse, who chose to save Jamie and Karen.

She said: “I have to say this was one of the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make and based on that dance off only I saw one couple that did their choreography and had all the steps correct and I saw another couple who had a mistake in the steps and in the timing. So I’m going to choose for me, I’m saving Jamie and Karen.”

Finally, Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and chose to save Jamie and Karen.

As she praised both dancers on improving for the dance off, she said: “Well this is a very difficult series, I mean every couple is outstanding and I felt on this occasion that both couples totally lifted their game, but there was one couple they just convinced me.

“They had conviction from step to step, they believed in their performance and therefore I’m going to save Jamie and Karen”.

Speaking about her time on the show, Clara said: “I’ve had the best time ever, the best time ever and got a new friend for life. I’ve loved it, its one of the best things I’ve ever ever done, its been a dream come true.”

Aljaz added: “First I’m really gutted. All I really want to tell you is I’m so happy we got to do Lady Clamalade, the Claraston, which I’ve never done before in my life, the Clarasambafo you are a dream to be around, you’re a beautiful girl inside out, I hope that people at home got to see that.

“This series has been so special and its only because of you, thank you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday at 7:25pm on BBC One.