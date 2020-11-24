Married at First Sight UK gets dramatic makeover for 2021 series

Reality series Married at First Sight UK will be moving to E4 next year with a whole new format inspired by the show’s Australian version, Channel 4 has announced.

The new UK series will follow a fresh batch of singles as they search for love with complete strangers over the course of 20 hour-long episodes, with the couples making lifelong commitments to one another rather than entering legal marriages.

Following the Australian format, the lifelong commitments will take place during a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant and guests, with the couples then testing their new relationship by heading off on a luxurious honeymoon before moving in with one another in a shared house with all the other couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process,” Channel 4 teased.

The series will culminate with a dramatic finale, in which the couples will take part in a “glossy, high-stakes” vow renewal where they decide whether to stay together or part ways.

Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor of Factual Entertainment Lee McMurray said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio’s most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet.”

Series five of Married of First Sight UK aired in October, with two couples taking the plunge and committing themselves to a complete stranger.